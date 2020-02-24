Perhaps the greatest one of President FDR’s Four Freedoms is “Freedom from fear for everyone anywhere in the world.”
Important developments have been accomplished such as establishing the United Nations. Unfortunately, FDR died before the end of World War II and was unable to use his world statesman’s skills obtaining world peace.
Mike Bloomberg’s video, titled "Bring 'Presidential' Back," emphasizes President FDR’s Four Freedoms. We need Mike’s skills as a talented statesman to fulfill President FDR’s goal of world peace.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring