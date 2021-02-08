I just read a letter lambasting President Donald Trump for his lack of character. The sterling examples the writer used as comparisons were old Not-so-honest Abe Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and, of all people, John Kennedy.
OK, I agree Teddy was a pretty good guy ... liked bears and all that.
Lincoln could have easily prevented the War of Northern Aggression had he been willing to listen to the entreaties from the southern states and see that the port tax money was allocated more fairly among the states. Yes, boys and girls, that war had nothing to do with slavery ... it was about tax dollars, where they were collected and where they were spent. Lincoln had nothing but disdain for his Black brethren. When asked what he planned to do about the newly freed slaves, his comment was “root pig or perish.”
Now we come to that prize philanderer, John Fitzgerald (the minute man, according to his many girlfriends) Kennedy. Rich boy, never worked a day, Big Daddy’s puppet. He flagrantly committed adultery, even using his children’s playroom for his trysts, used the Secret Service to pimp for him, had no respect for his lovely wife, consorted with mobsters, didn’t have a clue when it came to running the country. Look at the Bay of Pigs fiasco … totally laid out by Eisenhower, and then Johnny boy messed it up … and the Cubans have been stuck with Castro ever since.
Donald put America first. Don’t ever forget that. He treated all races fairly, lowered unemployment among all minorities, made our borders safer, got an economy decimated by Obama’s socialist policies back on track, and brought businesses back to the U.S. As he pointed out, he did more in four years than Biden has done in the almost 50 years he has spent leeching off the American people and feathering his family’s nest.
Character? Biden has used his government connections to make himself and his family rich. His has smirked, bragged and lied right on television … we’ve all seen it. He shows nothing but disrespect for the people of this country. It’s all about him and his puppet masters who want to destroy the middle class workers of our country.
The man has never worked a day in his life and panders to the same type.
Biden a good Catholic? Yet he supports abortion on demand, in flagrant disregard of the Church’s laws.
Bringing the country together? What a laugh. States are talking about seceding.
In two weeks, Joe Biden has destroyed people’s faith in the American government. His presidency is fraudulent. Every move he makes is the result of his vindictiveness. He’s a fraud, a liar, and a cheat. He’s a disgrace to the Oval Office.
He has made people afraid to speak up … including me … but I’m taking a chance. I might have men in black show up at my house, have my bank account frozen, my access to the internet terminated. That’s what is being done to people … and a lot of people have told me they have never felt so frightened in their own country as they do now. This is not the American way of life.
Donald’s character? He has been accused of adultery by a woman who made porn movies for a living .. you gonna listen to her? I’m not. Made sleazy remarks about women? I’ve heard worse … and some of it from other women. Like Melania said, it was just “ boy talk,” and most of us know what that means. Impeached ... for what? He has committed no crimes against his country, incited no riots, nor has he used his position to enrich his coffers. He was already rich. As somebody once said “elect a rich man … he’ll steal less.”
Donald has proven his love for his country. He’s a rich man who works like a dog, and he believes in giving other people a chance to work … not offering handouts.
I look forward to the chance to happily vote for him again.
Suzanna Crean is a Sebring resident. Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.