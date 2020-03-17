SEBRING — Keep calm and vote today on the Presidential Preference Primary. According to Highlands County Supervisor of Election Penny Ogg, extra safety precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have provided cleaning supplies and sanitizers,” Ogg said. “The election workers will be cleaning more than the standard protocol.”
During a time when many are concerned about contracting and/spreading the respiratory virus, Ogg said people can be proactive.
“People can bring their own items with them,” Ogg said. “They can bring their own pens as long as they are blue and black to fill out the ballots. If they want to wear gloves or a mask, they can do that.”
Personal hygiene such as coughing into an elbow and using hand sanitizer.
There are several precinct locations throughout the county. They are listed at votehighlands.com. Residents can enter their address in the “Where do I vote?” tab under “precinct info” on the home page.
Mail-in ballots and early voting have been completed.
As of March 16 at 1:30 p.m., 13.50% of the registered voters in the county have completed their voting. The Supervisor of Elections office website shows 6,388 people voted by mail and 1,967 took advantage of the early voting.