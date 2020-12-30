SEBRING — Robert Charles Pressley, 63, of Sebring, was arrested on Wednesday after Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies performed a traffic stop and found illegal drugs and a concealed weapon. The charges from Wednesday are possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a concealed weapon.
Pressley was out on bond for a stabbing incident that happened on Aug. 22, 2018. Because Pressley was out on bond from the stabbing case, he is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail under Parker Vs. State. The 2018 charges are possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; attempted murder dangerous, depraved without premeditation; robbery with weapon; possession of meth with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver; and possession of drug equipment.
According to the Dec. 23 arrest report, a deputy with the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck Pressley was driving just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Sebring Parkway and Ridgewood Drive. A K-9 unit arrived and the dog did a “free air sniff” of the vehicle and alerted the deputies to the possibility of drugs.
The deputy found a black coin bag with a clear bag that contained a white crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. In addition, the search revealed a knife wedged in between the front seats. The knife was unsheathed and could not be seen in plain sight. The knife was described as having a three-inch wooden handle and six-inch blade, according to the report.
The deputy also found a magnetic box that was attached to the truck under “the back left passenger’s door.” Inside the box, were 29 pills identified as Clonazepam.
According the HCSO arrest record from Aug. 22, 2018, Pressley was arrested for allegedly stabbing a victim in the head during a physical alteration at a self-storage unit in Sebring in the early morning hours. A witness with the victim said she and the victim were in her storage unit when Pressley, also known as “Bob the Builder,” and Joseph Hutton, who she knew as “Big Joe,” got out of a vehicle and stated that some of the items in the unit were his. This caused a physical altercation between Pressley and the victim. The affidavit said the victim told deputies that Hutton also attacked him by allegedly kicking him or kneeing him while Pressley had him in a headlock.
The witness stated Pressley was the one who stabbed the victim in the head. She called 911 and the victim was taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center.
At Pressley’s home, HCSO were able to search the residence with a search warrant. Five other people were arrested on drug-related charges. Pressley allegedly changed clothing but was identified in a lineup.
According to court records on the Clerk of County website, Hutton entered into a plea deal for attempted murder in the second degree, attempted armed robbery, possession of methamphetamine with intent, resisting an officer without violence, delivery or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 22, 2019. He was sentenced to four years in prison followed by six years probation.