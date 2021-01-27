SEBRING — Patrons of Havana Days Bakery may have to wait a day or two before returning so they can make some repairs.
A pressure cooker on their stove exploded Tuesday morning, sending the cooker through one wall and embedding the lid of the cooker into another wall after it bounced off of and severely dented a microwave oven, Sebring Fire Department officials said.
Fortunately, neither one of the two people in the kitchen at the time — one cooking and one washing dishes — was injured, fire officials said.
Many of the appliances, including the oven, got shifted in the blast and the cooker took out not only drywall but also a steel truss as it went through the wall, fire officials said.
The Sebring Fire Department first got the call from dispatch at 9:59 a.m., fire officials said, when owners of a neighboring store called about an explosion.
Fire officials arrived to find no one hurt, but found a hole straight through a wall into another room and the lid launched like a “Frisbee” into another section of the wall, cutting into it like a “machete.”
Officials said they didn’t know exactly what was cooking. It was some type of shredded meat.
Fire officials said Havana Days will have to stay closed until an electrician, drywall crew and fire suppression crew can come and make repairs.