This home is located at 39 Cove Road in Lake Placid. The home is priced at $515,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
A great buy on Lake June for this updated three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home that is just over 2,300 living square feet with a wide, open front porch to enjoy your morning coffee or tea. The front has pretty stone accents and landscaping. When you step in, you’ll notice a wonderful bright and open great room, high cathedral ceilings, recessed lighting and nice tile floors throughout.
Have fun cooking your favorite meals in this brand new, beautiful and spacious kitchen with wood cabinets, Level 3 Granite countertops, upgraded stainless appliances, center stovetop island with bar seating, lots of cabinets, drawers and a pantry. Enjoy your dinners by the bay window with a pretty view of Lake June.
The wonderful fragrance you’ll notice is coming from the beautifully cedar-lined ceiling and walls in the family room. What a cozy room with a pretty stone wood-burning fireplace.
From the family room, you can enter into the spacious master bedroom, which has nice, good quality hardwood-like laminate and a large en-suite with a corner walk-in shower and brand new double sink vanity. The other two bedrooms are also a nice size, with one of the bedrooms having its own private bath.
Conveniently located with access from the garage, master and guest bath is the inside laundry room, with washer and dryer included, that has lots of cabinets and hard surface countertop.
A nice deck, which measures about 12-by-29 feet, and a fenced-in yard clearly says it’s ready for a fun gathering or cookout with your friends and family. Take a stroll down the new walkway to the dock, which were both redone in February this year, and take your boat out to explore Lake June or stop at a local waterfront restaurant for a bite to eat. Other great features include the storm shutters throughout, metal roof and irrigation on four zones on its own well.
Looking to enjoy the lake life? Then this home is ready for you!
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS#280567