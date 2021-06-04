SEBRING — Consider this: County emergency responders become emergency preventers? Many would say they do that already through public education efforts.
On Tuesday, Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor suggested to county commissioners that countywide responders could identify why certain individuals have made repeated calls to 911 and repeated visits to hospitals, and find ways to help them improve or remove their health risks.
This holistic approach, Bashoor said, is not new to many parts of the United States, although it is new to Highlands County. It also was part of the Fitch Study that recommended integration and consolidation of the fire and emergency medical services, he said, and which led to the Highlands County Fire Rescue department in place today.
He said the program he's working on should be ready between this summer and this fall. If fully implemented, it could reduce the number of repeat 911 callers who don't really need an ambulance, but have frequent health issues and don't know what else to do. Working with 911 Consolidated Dispatch and local hospitals, Bashoor said, the program can identify those who overuse the system and help them reduce their health risks.
At a former job, he said, he knew one person who visited hospitals by ambulance 69 times in nine months. In six months after joining the program, she went to the hospital only once.
Typically, he said, a local fire department can send people to a home to check for misused extension cords or other safety issues, such as a lack of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors or railings.
"We're getting to that point where we have enough staff to be able to go out and do that," Bashoor said.
A community risk reduction official, already approved and estimated to cost $75,000 per year, would oversee the county's involvement in the program. A trained firefighter/paramedic, not assigned to a fire or EMS crew, could be the mobile integrated health official — not yet approved — to coordinate home checks, at $85,000 per year.
The program would need a vehicle — "bigger than a Prius" — at a cost of $50,000 and general life-saving equipment at a cost of $20,000, Bashoor said. He said he is working with county administration to find grants to help with funding.
Bashoor suggested getting the Florida Forest Service involved to help people keep vegetation away from their homes. He also suggested the county fund a program with PulsePoint mobile application to have 911 dispatch send alerts to civilians who are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation about an emergency in their vicinity. They can then respond to help while EMS is en route, he said.
The app would also tell those people where they can find an automated external defibrillator near the patient.
Likewise, he talked about Rapid SOS, something HCFR is working on with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office where people register medical, location and other information with emergencyprofile.org, a database that only 911 dispatchers can access, to speed emergency response.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he liked that these proposed programs are prevention-based, and would save money, in the long run.
"And it's not a panacea. There will still be issues," Bashoor said, "but it is an effort to not only educate the community, but [to] keep them out of the system."