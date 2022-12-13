SEBRING — Christmas trees come in many varieties, but there are still two types: live or fake.
Fake trees, usually, are safe from fires as long as the lights on them remain in good repair and don’t short out against the metal frame of the tree.
With live trees, the National Fire Protection Association warns that you must care for them to make sure they don’t dry out and become an extreme fire hazard for the entire house.
The NFPA reports that almost one-third of home Christmas tree fires start from electrical problems. Although Christmas tree fires are not common, they become serious when they do happen. Two out of every five tree fires comes from placing the tree and a heat source too close together.
Start with the basics: Get a good tree.
Pick a treeWhen shopping for a live Christmas tree, choose one with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.
If the vendor provides the service, have them trim 2 inches from the trunk of the tree to ensure that it will wick up water from the stand.
Place the treeOnce you get the tree home, be prepared to trim another 2 inches, if needed from the base of the trunk.
Make sure the tree, when placed in the stand, sits at least three feet away from any heat source, such as a fireplace, radiator, heat vent, lights or candles.
Add water to the tree stand, and make sure you add water daily to keep the tree green.
Also ensure your tree does not block an exit, in case of fire.
Light the treeNever use candles to decorate and light a Christmas tree.
Use electric lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory, and check the label; some are only for indoor or outdoor use.
Replace any string lights that have worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Don’t connect more in a chain than is recommended by the manufacturer.
Also, always remember to turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
