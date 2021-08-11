We have all lost people we’ve loved. We will inevitably lose more. If you have not yet felt the awful unending grief of that, the sad truth is that it is coming.
On my way home a few days ago, I came upon a very bad accident that involved a fatality north of Avon Park, not far from the county line. I don’t do well around bad accidents. They open old wounds. The ghosts of lives lost return to haunt me. I remember again all those whom I have loved and have lost. There have been far too many. When I see the tragedy that befalls others, it’s almost as if I myself have suffered a personal loss.
I begin wondering about the one who has passed. What were they thinking about in their last precious moments? How was their day going? Whose life was about to be crushed by the horrible news that was coming? A mother or father? The husband or wife? The children perhaps? Maybe the boyfriend or girlfriend? Lives broken by the loss of one loved by so many.
In my own life, there is the initial shock and the massive wave of grief that comes crashing in immediately after the news. And then in an instant, regret. I remember the times I could have spent with my departed but didn’t. I think of all the things I wanted to say but didn’t. And the most painful of all, the hurtful things I said in anger.
Regret is a terrible thing. If it isn’t dealt with, it sometimes grows like an emotional vine, strangling our spirit; choking off the goodness we have to give.
Most of us will not wake up one day knowing that we have but a few hours left to live. We don’t know but fate does. In an instant, before we can react, we are gone. Leaving behind all that we wanted to say and do. Never again to have the chance to say, “I love you,” or “I am sorry.” Or even a simple, “thank you, I appreciate you.”
Today, in these next few moments, may be your last chance to say that thing you’ve always wanted to say to bless someone’s heart or make their day. That good and kind thing you’ve been planning on doing, put off too long can become yet another painful memory in the “Regret File.”
We just don’t know which time is the last time. Leave nothing on the table. Say those words you want to say. Do that good thing. Shower the ones you love with love while you have them. Don’t allow that vine of regret to slowly choke your heart and grieve you to death.
The moment you have is now. Opportunity has no shelf-life. Speak, do and give before fate, grief and regret can take the beauty of love and being loved away from you.
