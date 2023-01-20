SEBRING — Alan Edward Price, 62, of Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday. He is facing charges of sexual battery on a minor by a person over age 18.
The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place on Jan. 14, according to the warrant service report. A minor, male victim reported to deputies he was molested by Price. The victim told law enforcement officers (LEO) he went to Price’s home to visit a friend there on the 1500 block of Iris Avenue.
The victim was watching football with a friend on a couch and Price was watching the game also from his recliner. The friend lost a bet on the game and left the location to pay the debt. The victim stayed behind to finish the game and fell asleep. The victim admitted to smoking marijuana at Price’s house and was “more tired than usual.”
The victim awoke to Price sexually assaulting him, the report states. The victim pushed Price away and asked what he was doing. Price allegedly told the victim it was not “a big deal” and he was “smiling” when he said it.
The victim left the room and went to the restroom where he texted a friend to pick him up because he had been “molested.” When the victim’s ride showed up, he attempted to make it out of a door to a screened porch. The report shows Price was between the victim and door. It also states the victim was afraid Price would physically harm him or not let him leave so the victim punched Price in the face.
The victim’s ride witnessed him hit Price. The witness entered the porch and also hit Price. Price allegedly grabbed a chair and remained between the victim and the door. The victim hit and kicked Price before leaving the screened porch.
The deputy spoke with the witness who corroborated the victim’s account. The report is heavily redacted.
On Sunday, a deputy met with Price and questioned him. Price said the victim did go to his house and the victim’s friend left to “go to a party” while the victim remained at the house.
Price told deputies he was watching the game and realized the victim was on the back porch where Price had a “large amount of marijuana.” Price thought the minor might be smoking it and checked on him. Price said the victim was smoking the marijuana and was “talking crazy.”
Price said the victim was saying “I heard about you.” The victim allegedly told Price he was going to take the marijuana and his money. Price told deputies he saw another man who he did not know and felt the victim and the stranger were going to “jump him.” Price told deputies he had never seen the person before.
When Price attempted to go inside, he said the two “pounded the hell” out of him. Price threw a chair at them.
The deputy asked why Price didn’t call the police if the victim and witness were stealing his money and marijuana. Price said he wasn’t going to call law enforcement to report stolen “weed.”
The deputy then asked about the complaint of molestation of the minor. Price said the victim was a “big guy.” Price told deputies he thought the victim was about 18 or 19. Upon learning of the victim’s age, Price “Chuckled while he shook his head,” the report states.
A discussion about Price’s DNA and completion of an assault kit took place. The deputy told Price there “seemed to be a pattern for him” with underage boys. Price said the kids go to his house and claim to be 18 and they “lie through their mouth.” The report states Price laughed and said he didn’t have sex with anyone under 18.
The deputy noted a couple of red marks on the suspect from the fight.
On Jan. 17, the victim told the deputy that Price had allegedly offered to pay him if he dropped the charges.
Price was convicted of a battery charge in Orlando on July 26, 2021 and received one year probation. His probation was terminated early in October 2022.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states that Price “has been a suspect in two previous investigations involving sexual relationships with male juveniles.”