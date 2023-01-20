SEBRING — Alan Edward Price, 62, of Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday. He is facing charges of sexual battery on a minor by a person over age 18.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place on Jan. 14, according to the warrant service report. A minor, male victim reported to deputies he was molested by Price. The victim told law enforcement officers (LEO) he went to Price’s home to visit a friend there on the 1500 block of Iris Avenue.

Recommended for you