SEBRING — Alan Edward Price Sr., 62, of Sebring is facing additional charges connected to the sexual battery on a minor case that he was arrested for on Jan. 17. On Jan. 26, the charge of tampering in a first degree felony proceeding was added.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office did not have to look far for Price as he was still being held at the jail on the original charge.
The alleged sexual battery incident happened on Jan. 14 at the suspect’s residence. The HCSO warrant service report shows a minor male victim was at Price’s home to watch a football game. Sometime during the game, the victim fell asleep and awoke to Price allegedly molesting him.
The victim went into the restroom and texted a friend to pick him up because he had been “molested.”
When the friend arrived to pick up the victim, there was a scuffle as the victim tried to leave and was afraid Price would not let him, the report said.
Eventually, the victim left and went to an area hospital to get a “sexual assault evidence collection” done.
During the investigation, detectives were made aware Price allegedly made contact with the victim and offered “to pay money if he dropped the charges in this investigation,” the HCSO report said. The report also shows the suspect calling the victim through the Snapchat social media platform the previous day (Jan. 16). Price allegedly was willing to pay the victim “good money” to drop the charges. The victim allegedly told Price he would have to speak to his mother.
On Jan. 24, Price entered a plea of “not guilty” for the original charges. His next court date is slated for Feb. 27.
“The investigation by the Special Victims Unit has revealed that Price likely has more victims,” HCSO wrote in a press release on Friday. “If you are a victim, or know somebody who may be a victim, please call 863-402-7357 or email svu@highlandssheriff.org.”