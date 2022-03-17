SEBRING — Don Maddox, co-owner of Central Florida Glass and Mirror, has problems with gasoline prices.
It’s not just the fact that he runs a fleet of trucks, making deliveries and answering calls for work from customers. Gas prices have hurt his supply chain, already under strain since COVID-19.
“Costs have escalated so high in the last two years,” Maddox said, “I don’t know if we’ll make as much profit. It’s been a very challenging two years.”
Maddox sees the impact from every angle, he said. Labor shortages with suppliers have meant being put on back order for materials. Some suppliers fill labor holes with less skilled workers, and materials are not the same quality they were pre-COVID.
Maddox himself has seen a shortage of skilled labor, he said. That, and late-arriving supplies — as much as four to six months for windows — have meant a backlog of jobs to finish.
Fuel prices forced up the surcharges he pays on goods, and then raised his prices. However, Maddox said he can’t increase invoice amounts on contracts he’s already signed.
“We’re losing money on the back side of projects,” Maddox said.
Increasing costs for goods has also meant consumers are buying less or signing smaller contracts, Maddox said, and not just with him.
“Fuel prices are going to slow things down, and people aren’t going to be able to afford to do things,” Maddox said.
Employees need more gas money to get to and from work, Maddox said, and he doesn’t have a lot of reserves to help them. Another option for a small business, he said, is to begin laying people off, which is also no good.
”We’re already in a labor crunch,” Maddox said.
The Highlands County government, also a fleet manager, doesn’t suffer from the same issues that Maddox and other private business owners have, but must keep providing services, no matter what.
”We can’t just stop,” County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said.
While the county buys gasoline in bulk without the taxes assigned to retail fuel, administrators have to budget for shifts in gasoline prices. For the 2021-22 Fiscal Year, David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, set the gasoline budget at $2.50 per gallon. At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, he said the county’s actual cost has averaged $2.80 per gallon for diesel and $2.90 for unleaded.
The county is still within budget overall, officials said, has not run into the negative on fuel and has reserves for contingency. However, on Tuesday, Nitz suggested the county raise the Fiscal Year 2022-23 fuel cost estimate to $3.50 per gallon, just in case.
Phil Williams, Lake Placid town administrator, has said that his budget is in much the same shape as the county, but his main concern lies with his employees, who either drive many miles to and from work or spend many miles on the road performing their duties. Allowing some to work from home, he said, might alleviate that strain.
One point of good news comes from John Story, spokesperson for Sebring International Raceway. Gasoline prices do not affect this week’s 12 Hours of Sebring, he said, because fuel companies sponsor all of the gasoline for the event. He also expects attendance will go above the 2020 or 2021 races, as high as the last pre-COVID race in 2019.
However, he said, high gasoline prices may affect how much those fans buy for local retail in food and beverages.