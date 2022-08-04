SEBRING — If you’re following local government elections and wonder why you’ll vote for some in August and some in November, look at the candidates.
If the only opponents are from the same party, you’re going to have that election sooner.
That’s partly because Florida is a closed primary state, where only the people who are members of a political party can vote in that party’s primary.
A person can register with a party or change his or her party affiliation at any time but in order to vote for a party candidate in an upcoming primary election, the person must register with that party or change his or her party by the registration deadline for that primary election, according to Section 97.055 of the Florida Statutes.
However, the Florida Department of State reports that there are times when all registered voters can vote in a primary election, regardless of which major or minor political party they are registered or even if they are registered with a party at all.
One of those times is if all the candidates for an office have the same party affiliation and the winner of the primary election will not face any opposition in the general election, such as having no write-in candidates qualified.
In that case, all registered voters can vote for any of the candidates in that race.
For example, the race between incumbent County Commissioner Kathy Rapp and former commissioner Don Elwell for the District 2 seat will be open to all, even though both are Republicans, because they have no Democrat challengers.
Likewise, the race between incumbent Commissioner Arlene Tuck, Republican, and Democrat Chantel Parris will be on Nov. 8 because they are from opposing parties.
Thus, another time all voters can take part in a primary vote is for non-partisan races, such as the School Board of Highlands County, the Highlands Soil & Water Conservation District and the separate boards of supervisors for both the Sun ‘N Lake and the Spring Lake Improvement Districts, all of which have candidates this year.
Also, it turns out, Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy will also stand for a non-partisan vote this year. Healy was appointed earlier this year to succeed Penny Ogg, who died while in office, and must stand for a vote at the next election, in case there are any challengers.
Currently, there are no challengers for her office.
Local referendum questions will also appear on primary votes, according to the Florida Department of State. It helps, then, for all registered voters to look at the local races and ballots to ensure they get a chance to take part in all local decisions.
This year’s primary election will take place Aug. 23, with early voting from Aug. 11-20. Highlands County voters may go to either the newly renamed Penny Ogg Operations Center at 4504 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring, the Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers at 123 E. Pine St. or the Lake Placid Town Government Center at 1069 U.S.27 North.
Officials at the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office said you don’t have to live near one of the early voting places to vote there. Use your time wisely, they said, because early voting will not be conducted on Monday the day before the election, and several precincts tend to get busy on election day because of the large number of people assigned to them.
Check your voter registration card. Busy polling places tend to be Precincts 4, 5, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25.
At a general election, all registered voters receive the same ballot and may vote for any candidate or question on the ballot. If there are write-in candidates who have qualified for a particular office, a space will be left on the ballot where their name can be written.
Early voting in the general election, according to staff at the Elections Office, starts on Oct. 27 and runs until Nov. 5, with the general election day on Nov. 8. As always, there is no early voting on the Monday before the Tuesday election.