While our primary election season comes to a close, many have received brochures and letters about candidates running for election. My favorite representative to the State House for District 55 is Ned Hancock.
The information on the many materials and letters being circulated in support of Ned lists his priorities, experience in business and government, and commitments to the people of this district. These are the priorities I support and desire in a candidate as well.
I have known Ned all his life and know his conservative values, work ethic and character traits of compassion and service to others are values we all need in a Representative. I encourage all eligible voters to execute their right to vote and vote for Ned Hancock for State House District 55.
George Leslie Hensley Jr.
Sebring