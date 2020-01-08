SEBRING — After reviewing their votes on this year’s priorities, county commissioners Tuesday asked government staff to focus on streamlining, bureaucracy, increasing the fund reserve and improving recycling.
They want to see county staff review the working relationship with contracted hauler Waste Connections to reduce the number of spoiled recycling loads.
In an unrelated discussion on track pickup, Commissioner Don Elwell said complaints to him about the service fluctuated, but the incidence of loads of recycling getting spoiled by one or two houses not following guidelines was costing the county. It would cost the county in lost percentage of recycling and in tipping fees, because the hauler gets paid to dump into the landfill, but is expected to sell the recyclables.
With the market having disappeared on many recyclable materials, Elwell had concerns about the hauler being the one to decide which load is spoiled.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. is working with the hauler to see fewer spoiled loads.
Bureaucracy/Reserves
Commissioners want to see local government remove some of the “red tape” to bringing in new development and jobs, hopefully to bring in more tax revenue.
That, in turn, would make the annual budget process less stressful and help the county build up a fund reserve against financial crisis, ideally three months or more.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck thought reducing bureaucracy was the best suggestion. Elwell said he added it to help the county focus on retaining and expanding the business base. Vosburg said there are several land development regulation amendments in the works now to do just that.
Vosburg warned that bureaucracy at the state level still hampers local efforts.
Utilities/Corridors
Two priorities that got discussion included development of a plan for utility upgrades and extensions to attract business and finding the best local routes for Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) including east/west corridors through the county.
Commission Chair Ron Handley said M-CORES meetings are going on right now.
“If you want to talk about bureaucracy, you should go to those meetings,” he said, adding that any Highlands County corridor ideas need to be submitted soon because state officials intend to start the Southwest Connector by this year’s end.
Utility extensions need to be worked on with corridors, Handley said, because the state wants those utilities colocated with the multi-use roads.
Elwell suggested rural broadband internet also be included with that, especially for Highlands County.
Selling HRMC
Commissioner Jim Brooks said he wished he had listed selling the Highlands Regional Medical Center building as one of his priorities. Handley said it was his “own little pet peeve.”
“As I see it, we don’t need to be in the hospital business any more,” Handley said.
Pet shelter
Handley suggested having county staff ask a veterinarian to set up a pet shelter in cases of a hurricane, because having a public facility with the needed separate air-handling systems would be cost prohibitive. Brooks also said human and pet areas must be separate.
“A lot of people think they can have their pet on their cot. That’s not the case,” Brooks said.
Elwell said schools also have concerns about being able to bring students back in as soon as possible after a storm, and having a shelter onsite hampers that.
Other priorities they agreed to see addressed this year, but did not discuss at length on Tuesday, include:
- Creation of a road paving plan to keep up with paving and maintenance requests.
- Getting Sebring Parkway Phases 2A and 2B — from Youth Care Lane south to U.S. 27 — contracted for construction.
- Putting together a standard fire station design for Highlands County Fire Rescue.
- Setting up a succession plan for county administration, which Vosburg said he hopes to have set up as soon as the open positions are filled.
- Determining a use for the fourth penny tourist tax, including a family-themed tourist attraction or venue.