This home is at 2006 Forest Lakes Road in Sebring, 33875. It is priced at $445,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group.
Welcome home to peace and serenity of living in Highlands County’s most sought after gated community of Highlands Lake Reserves. This community has a HomeOwners Association fee of $1,500 per year and maintains the security gates, exquisite lush landscaping, two lakes to access and an abundance of natural wildlife preserve.
You will enjoy the quiet surroundings and peaceful settings this home has to offer. Nestled on a long rock-lined driveway tucked away from the road sits this picture-perfect country-style home on 2.33 acres. This property features over 2,600 living square feet (under air conditioning) and over 3,200 total square feet under main roof.
The home has two stories. The main floor has a kitchen, dining room, living room, primary suite with bath and two guest bedrooms with guest bath. The upstairs features a loft style with an enclosed office, extra storage and full bathroom. The possibilities are make this the primary suite with some modification, if needed, leave it alone and have your work from home space separate from the family, add a bedroom or whatever you desire.
The main living spaces have a wood-looking tile for easy cleanup. The kitchen has a cook top stove, double wall oven, under counter wine cooler, large corner pantry and granite counter tops with white shaker cabinets. There is tons of counter top space and a bar that overlooks the living room. The living room boasts a vaulted ceiling that is shared with the loft, corner wood-burning fireplace and sliding glass doors that allow you access to the rear enclosed lanai with mini split air conditioner for your enjoyment.
The bedrooms all have carpet and are well appointed. The primary bath suite has double pedal stool sinks for his and hers, his and her closets, walk-in large tile shower and water closet. The primary suite also has French doors accessing the rear lanai. The front guest bedroom has a window with plantation shutters and the rear bedroom has a door that has built-in blinds that also accesses the rear lanai. The rear lanai has sliding glass windows for an all weather room and overlooks the large backyard that backs up to a pond.
Let’s talk about the detached four-car garage. It’s every man’s dream come true! The garage measures 44 feet long and 25 feet wide. There is overhead storage too.
The home also has a whole home generator and two owned 100-gallon propane tanks and solar panels for better electric bills. Landscaping is nicely done and upkept. When you come up to the front of the home you will see it has a wrap-around porch, the back half has been enclosed. There is plenty of privacy here and room for a pool if you desire.
This property is offered by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate.
