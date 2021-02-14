The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) will host a webinar series to educate Floridians about private wells and septic systems, including routine maintenance and storm preparation.
Nearly 2.6 million septic systems are in operation throughout the state, representing 12% of such systems nationwide, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Yilin Zhuang, UF/IFAS Extension Central District regional specialized agent for water resources, teaches the eight webinars. Each month’s webinar will explore a different topic for interested homeowners to learn more about their private wells and septic systems.
The monthly webinars are hosted live on Zoom from 2-3 p.m.
A list of dates and topics can be found below:
- March 9: What is Hard Water?
Registration: http://bit.ly/395Odd3
- April 6: Lead in Drinking Water
Registration: http://bit.ly/38lTs9w
- May 11: Septic Systems 101
Registration: http://bit.ly/2LovIs8
- June 8: Advanced Septic Systems
Registration: http://bit.ly/2L5mscw
- July 13: Private Well Care Before and After A Storm
Registration: http://bit.ly/2XdzOGc
- Aug. 10: Septic System Care Before and After A Storm
Registration: http://bit.ly/3be7aNn
- Sept. 21: Common Home Water Treatment Systems
Registration: http://bit.ly/2MGLkIb
For more information, visit the Private Well Series webpage, tinyurl.com/UFPrivateWellSepticSeries .