This Thursday, June 17, 2021, there will be an important workshop with the Sebring City Council and the Sebring CRA Board that is open to the public. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Sebring Civic Center. This workshop is to review proposed changes to the design of the Sebring (Jack Stroup)Civic Center waterfront area.
When the waterfront area on Lakeview Drive where the Civic Center is currently located was developed, the public had access to Lake Jackson from US 27. At that time, there was approximately 2.5 miles of beach that people could pull over and use. When 27 was expanded, that beach, along with the access to Lake Jackson, was lost. In response to the lack of access to Lake Jackson, the CRA Board is supposed to evaluate the best use of the downtown waterfront.
The redesign of this waterfront area, along with the redesign of the entire downtown, is a process. Earlier this year, a design team from Kimley Horn visited downtown Sebring and the Civic Center waterfront area. In March, they held a public meeting for residents to give input as to what they thought would be the best use of the waterfront location. They have taken this input and used it to develop renditions of what the waterfront property could become.
Over the past few years, the CRA Board along with the executive director have taken a hard look at the downtown district. Our downtown is struggling, and we have been researching, investigating, and collaborating with other CRA districts to try and find the right solution. A Master Plan was developed with public input that centers around attracting restaurants, retail shops and entertainment. Redeveloping the Civic Center waterfront area is part of this Master Plan, along with redeveloping the Nan-Ces-O-Wee into an apartment complex, filling the vacancies in the buildings on the Circle, improving the lighting, and addressing the pedestrian concerns, among others.
Another portion of the redesign process is including a strong cultural arts presence. As a downtown, we currently do not have a healthy and strong cultural arts presence, even though we have many talented local individuals. Perhaps relocating the Cultural Arts district to a more prominent location where our talented residents can be showcased will help with that. This conversation is a part of the entire redevelopment process.
Downtown Sebring can become a vibrant part of the City on the Circle that George Sebring envisioned. If we do not create an inviting community with recreational activities and businesses that attract people who will make a positive contribution to our town, we will simply absorb the people who are pushed out of other communities. By offering green spaces, shops, restaurants, and other activities, we will be proactively planning for the growth that is inevitably coming. I look forward to seeing as many people as possible on Thursday evening.
David Leidel is chairman of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.