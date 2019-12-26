SEBRING — Dr. Valerie Moulds of Eye Specialists of Central Florida remembers nearly dying as she left work.
On Dec. 7, 2015, she saw a semi-trailer in the outside northbound lane of U.S. 27, far enough away for her to cross from Whisper Circle. She didn’t see the speeding car in the inside lane, hidden by the truck.
She didn’t have time to cross or back up, so she turned left into the middle lane, let them fly past her, then “fishtailed” into the median.
“I felt my car shudder as the semi missed me by what had to be inches,” Moulds said.
She said staff at the clinic have witnessed several wrecks at that spot: A median crossover without a traffic signal serving Whisper Circle and an access drive to Frontage Road.
People leaving the eye clinic or the mobile home community of Whisper Lake have had wrecks or close calls. Cars hit each other, as in a five-car smash-up on July 10 of this year, or they run off the road to avoid another car, as on Dec. 11.
Now, AdventHealth Sebring is building a cancer center across Whisper Circle from the eye clinic. Moulds and members of her staff told the Highlands News-Sun they fear more wrecks — fatal ones.
The Florida Department of Transportation, under policy, must conduct a warrant study on an intersection to see if a light is needed. Currently, at this point, it’s not.
Residents and politicians fought for years to get traffic lights at U.S. 27 and Shop 16 Road in Avon Park, several years after the Walmart Supercenter opened, and finally got one in 2018. Part of the change included closing the full median crossover between the Murphy gas station and a Shell Oil station at U.S. 27 and West Palmetto Street. FDOT made that a left-turn, only for northbound and southbound highway traffic.
Moulds said FDOT has told the owner of the clinic, who she said offered to pay for the signal, that unless or until fatalities hit a high number then there won’t be a traffic signal at the Whisper Circle intersection. She and her staff don’t want their patients or themselves becoming statistics.
Fatalities do come into play, but other factors do, too.
According to the department’s Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices, a highway intersection needs to have more than 105 vehicles pass through the side streets during the busiest eight hours of the day to warrant a traffic light.
Also, the manual states, traffic waiting to enter the highway would need to have an excessive delay — defined as 60 seconds or more.
In addition, the manual also requires that an intersection have at least five “angle crashes” each year, meaning those where cars cross each others’ paths. Although the site has had crashes, FDOT would have to study it to confirm crash data, delays or vehicle counts.
Another problem site on U.S. 27 is at Lake Josephine Drive, recently brought up by Commissioner Arlene Tuck to the Board of County Commission. Tuck said she saw a school bus waiting for heavy traffic to clear in order to pull out from Lake Josephine Drive. The site has a caution light, but that doesn’t slow speeding, she said.
“Cars do go by [there] pretty fast,” Tuck said.
Cars crossing the highway must traverse four lanes and a wide median, she said, with a curve to the west and a hill to the east. She asked County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to ask FDOT about a traffic light there.
“It depends on how many wrecks are there,” Tuck said. “What concerned me was the school bus: His having to wait and wait and wait.”
Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun last week that FDOT has looked at U.S. 27 at Lake Josephine Road in the last year and determined traffic counts and accident data don’t warrant a light.
Moulds said the owner of the eye clinic had heard the same.
Howerton said he had asked FDOT yet again last week to look at the Whisper Lake crossing, and they told him they would get back to him.
Meanwhile, Monday saw yet another wreck. Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 9:15 a.m., 77-year-old Victor Peffley of Sebring was in a 2012 Ford F150 pickup, waiting to cross U.S. 27 from Whisper Circle. Bonnie Smart, 75, of Sebring, was his passenger. For unknown reasons, Peffley pulled in front of a northbound 2003 Mercedes C320, driven by 28-year-old David Jolly of Sebring.
The Mercedes hit the truck in the left side, rotating the truck clockwise and northward into the center and outside northbound lanes. The Mercedes bounded northwest, crossed the median and stopped in the inside southbound lane.
Both drivers had minor injuries and were treated at AdventHealth Sebring. Smart had no injuries, reports said.
Both vehicles left debris, tire marks and gouges on and in the pavement.
FHP cited Peffley with failure to yield the right of way.