Problem lies in the process
I enjoy reading the editorial page of the newspaper and occasionally, I feel the need to respond to an editorial someone else has written. Today I have two items that I’d like to comment on.
Both items were in Tuesday, Aug. 17th’s paper. The first, written by a student athlete who writes under the banner of “Viewpoints from a Teenager,” and the second, an angry letter written by someone else.
This student is a talented writer, and for someone his age, appears to have a pretty good working knowledge of politics in this country. However, in his column he stated that President Biden “is following through with a promise made by former President Trump in the closing days of his presidency. This is a promise that was made at a bad time and is now being executed in an immoral manner.”
President Biden returned from his vacation Tuesday to explain what had happened in Afghanistan, but he preferred to talk about his desire to bring the troops home, rather than his lack of planning to bring the troops home. President Trump did indeed have a plan, and his plan would have removed the troops, as well as the Embassy staff and the Afghans who assisted our effort, but in a gradual extraction. Of course, we’ll never know for sure exactly how President Trump’s withdrawal might have worked, but it is unfair to lay blame on him for the incredible mess created solely by President Biden.
President Biden immediately rejected President Trump’s plan for a gradual extraction on his first couple of days in office. He then ignored the generals and other staff members who offered solutions for bringing everyone back to the United States safely, choosing to do it “his way.”
President Biden, who claims the “buck stops here,” is absolutely, 100% to blames for this atrocity. I’m not sure he understands that no one is questioning bringing our troops home, but rather, the inept process he chose to undertake.
In regards to the second article. I don’t know this gentleman, although I’ve read other letters he has submitted to the newspaper. My comments regarding his lambasting of our political leaders are “why.” Do you honestly think calling our Governor Ron DeSantis a loser accomplishes anything? Your demeaning comments about Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio, Matt Gaetz and Kaylee Tuck only continue to diminish the relationship between Democrats and Republicans. If you disagree with something they are doing, call them out. But name calling is meaningless and childish.
I’m sure you are a well-educated man, who is certainly entitled to his own opinion, but slandering politicians accomplishes nothing. There is enough hatred and misery in this country without name-calling and adding fuel to the fire.
Don Norton
Sebring