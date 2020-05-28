Just wondering, why can almost any entity open to the public with restrictions except churches and veterans affiliated clubs? Is it due to the fact that we are tax exempt and the state gets zero money from us?
The most solemn day for veterans organizations is Memorial Day. We are shut down and can't observe it in the ways we are used to. Where are you, veteran congressman Steube?
To me and many other veterans, this is a slap in the face. The new normal is abnormal. Where do the veterans rate on the pecking order?
Dave Doty
Lake Placid