A year ago, Missouri — and many other states, including Florida — threw a lifeline to struggling restaurants by temporarily allowing the sale of curbside cocktails.
Alcohol sales can make or break restaurants, which often operate on a razor-thin profit margin.
Now, many state lawmakers – including those in Missouri and Florida – are looking to make the temporary sales permanent, according to the Associated Press.
The goal is to continue to help struggling restaurants.
While we’re not unilaterally opposed to the idea, we have reservations.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving, one opponent of the legislation, rightly has concerns about the possibility of an increase in drunk driving.
“We are concerned that a permanent change to allow curbside alcohol sales could violate open container laws and lead to an increase in drunk driving,” MADD National President Helen Witty told the Chicago Tribune last June. “Alcohol sales must recognize the horrific consequences of drunk driving and take all possible precautions to discourage and prevent drinking and driving.”
Our state and nation have come a long way toward stigmatizing and minimizing drunk driving. At the very least, this could send the wrong message.
But the bill has protections in place, and we haven’t seen indications that temporarily allowing to-go cocktails has spiked DUIs.
AP said that under the new legislation, restaurants would need to put mixed drinks in tamper-proof, sealed containers to help prevent drinking while driving. Customers who want alcohol also would have to buy food.
Sealed containers with “tamper-proof” lids is one limit intended to keep the public safe. Others likely are needed, possibly limiting the number of cocktails to one per meal ordered and limit where they must be stored in vehicles.
No limits placed on to-go cocktails will guarantee drivers don’t imbibe before arriving at their destination. But they can go a long way toward discouraging drinking and driving.
If the Legislature sees fit to allow to-go cocktails permanently, we hope they also require authorities to keep track of instances of DUI-related wrecks and arrests. If lawmakers see the policy is causing a problem, they should quickly act to rescind it.
An editorial from the Jefferson City News Tribune, Missouri.