AVON PARK — Dick and Colleen Proctor, of Reflections on Silver Lake in Avon Park, will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on Nov. 23, 2021. They were married in 1946 at 19 years of age, having met and fallen in love their senior year of high school in California.
Dick and Colleen were both born in October of 1927. For many years, Dick worked in communications, in the early days of computers and technology. Work kept him travelling, but he says his favorite memories of their marriage were the times when he came home and saw Colleen again.
During their lifetime together, they always loved to travel, and have visited 49 of the 50 states. Colleen always loved bingo and was an avid player. Dick enjoyed DIY projects in both wood and metal. They have twin boys, a daughter, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The Proctors often proved themselves resourceful. They say that everyone back in the day had to be. Their resourcefulness was tested when their twin sons were born. Multiple births in the 1940s were rare, so there weren’t many products that catered to them. Everything for the babies had to be made, such as a twin stroller.
After retirement, Dick and Colleen traveled around the United States visiting friends. One stop was at Reflections of Avon Park. The Proctors stayed to visit for several months and decided they liked the area. They were Snowbirds there from January 1990 until 1998, when they became permanent residents.
Reflecting on their courtship, they realized they were always on their best behavior before marriage, because they were trying to impress their future partner. But even after marriage, they got along well with each other, and they drew so much closer together. Over time, they’ve grown so close they can finish each other’s sentences. “Your spouse becomes more your family than the family you grew up with,” they say.
The Proctors say the secret of a long and happy marriage is, “Work together. You can be opinionated, but you’re not always right.” They say they have had their differences over the years and have had many discussions. But it’s never gone past a discussion, because they learned to work together.
“It’s been a good life,” said Dick, “and we’ve enjoyed it. If we had to do it all over again, we’d do the same things. We’re grateful that we’ve been able to do so much.”
These best friends will be celebrating 75 happy years together with a quiet dinner out.