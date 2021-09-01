Help yourself get the most out of your hearing instruments. You should get them cleaned by a professional on a regular schedule. That schedule will vary among patients based on personal needs.
Your hearing health care provider has different tools to clean better than what you can do yourself at home. Hearing aids that fit behind the ear may get a build up of debris and corrosion. The aids have removable microphone covers will get clogged up with scalp and hair debris. They may be vacuumed with little machines or actually replaced by your provider. Either way, they are removed so that the microphone ports can be cleaned properly. This is not something that you can do yourself.
You may have ear molds with tubing that needs to get changed. The tubing is specific to your hearing prescription. If the tubing gets hard then the diameter shrinks and you are no longer getting your prescription. If they are hard, they also collect more condensation and you can’t hear properly through water.
If your hearing aids fit in your ear or canal then they will also have a microphone opening that can collect various debris and oils from your hands. Some will have a removable mic cover and some will not. It is important to keep your microphone clear because this is where external sounds enter the hearing aid. If sound can not enter the hearing aid properly then it will not be amplified correctly. Your aid may sound weak, scratchy, distorted or even stop amplifying if this happens.
When your hearing instruments are professionally cleaned they also have special sprays and cleaners that will clean the battery contacts and buttons, thus reducing the production of corrosion and oil build up. It needs to run properly for you to hear your best. If your battery contacts in your car builds up enough gunk and corrosion on them ... sooner or later, your car won’t start.
Hearing instruments should be cleaned and sanitized. This is done by the professional to reduce possibility of infection. If you get an infection or fungus in one ear it can easily spread to the other simply by touching the other hearing aid and putting it in the ear.
Your “receiver” in your hearing aid is like a speaker. It receives the signal from the microphone, amplifier and computer chip. It takes this signal and delivers the sound out of the hearing instrument into your ear canal. This too can get wax and oil built up. Even instruments that have wax guards that the patients change themselves can still get some debris past the wax guard. Thus, the need for a professional to use special equipment to do an advanced clean. Along with special vacuums, at our office we utilize a machine called “The Spin Doctor.” This machine allows us to put a cleaning liquid inside of the receiver on hearing aids and insert them into a special cup. The machine spins the instruments at a high revolution (like a machine spinning blood) and it actually pulls out wax and oil from inside the receiver. We have managed to save many aids that patients often thought were goners.
During your cleaning, the professional will check your hearing instruments on an analyzer or computer to make sure the aids are running correctly. Even if you think they are running OK, the professional will check to make sure your hearing instruments are running to manufacturer capability as well as your programmed prescription.
Your hearing aids should be professionally cleaned at least twice per year. Some people produce more ear wax and oil than others. Some people will perspire while others are heavy sweaters. Some will be exposed to more dirt, grease or debris than others. Your cleaning appointments should be personalized as to how often your hearing health care provider is having to clear your ears of wax ... but at least twice per year. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.