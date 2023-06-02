Program helps keep light offenders on track

Gary McCray shows off the certificate he earned over a year-long program. He said he is proud of his achievement.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

The Highlands County Court has a program that provides first-time misdemeanor violators with new decision-making processes.

“It is for charges like domestic violence, trespassing, disorderly conduct, petty theft, substance abuse and paraphernalia charges,” says George Ridenour, the behavioral health court specialist with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

