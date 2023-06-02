Program helps keep light offenders on track

The Highlands County Court has a program that provides first-time misdemeanor violators with new decision-making processes.
“It is for charges like domestic violence, trespassing, disorderly conduct, petty theft, substance abuse and paraphernalia charges,” says George Ridenour, the behavioral health court specialist with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
“When a person is referred by the court, judge, or by their attorney, the defendant is interviewed to see if they fit the program requirements. If they do, these participants learn from their poor choices and while in this program are shown or encouraged how to avoid committing these crimes ever again in the future.”
Ridenour, who has managed the program since 2010, works for Tri-County Human Services Inc. under his supervisor, Mell Williams. He handles between a dozen and two-dozen participants each year.
The one-year, voluntary program requires progress review hearings before Judge Anthony C. Ritenour every 90 days.
Gary McCray and several other program graduates were recently honored for completing the Behavioral Health Deferred Prosecution Program over the past year. They were each given a plaque and had their photographs taken with Ritenour. For some of the participants, it’s the first time they’ve completed a program, much less longer-term goals.
The program requires one year out of the participant’s lives.
When they report to Ritenour during review hearings, he learns whether they’ve attended their appointments and continue to take any medications they’re prescribed. They can be required to attend weekly support groups or outpatient services, follow a 9 p.m. curfew, and submit to drug testing and alcohol monitoring, if the case requires it.
They must call Ridenour and other staff throughout the week, talking about how things are going, which keeps them connected to mentors. As time goes on, the requirements can be relaxed to reward participants.
“We have worked with many youths over the years,” Ridenour said. “The court drops the charges of many first-time offenders who complete the program, just the arrest would be a matter of public record.”
McCray says he learned a lot during the program.
“I had a lot of people supporting me,” McCray said. “I recommend this for people who can qualify for it. It is a second chance.”