One of the basic services provided by the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is the issuance of birth and death certificates. Florida certificates can be ordered either in person, through the mail, or online using the VitalChek system at https://www.vitalcheck.com. Kim Pollard is our chief deputy registrar and is usually the first person people see as they come into the front lobby of our Sebring office, 7205 S. George Blvd. As you can imagine, there is a process to follow when requesting birth or death records. Kim is happy to walk people through the paperwork and provide help when needed.
For birth certificates, you must either be the person named on the certificate and over 18, or be the parent, guardian or legal representative of the person named on the certificate. You must present a valid picture ID, provide your relationship to the person named on the certificate, give their full name at birth, their date and place of birth, their mother’s maiden name and father’s name, give your full name, address and phone number, and sign the application. The fee for each certified birth record is $12 for the first copy and $7 for each identical copy, when ordered at the same time. Other places in Highlands County to obtain a birth certificate are the Tax Collector’s offices in Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring, although there are additional fees for certificates purchased at these locations. Birth certificates can also be ordered through the mail from the health department, using the form on our webpage, https://highlands.floridahealth.gov/certificates. The form is available in both English and en español for the convenience of all who may need them. The completed form should be mailed, along with a copy of your valid ID, daytime phone number, form of payment (please do not send cash), and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to our Sebring address, attention Vital Statistics Office.
Death certificates have been required in Florida since 1917, with some records going back as far as 1877. However, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County only has access to records dating from 2009 forward. If you need a death record prior to 2009, please contact the State Office of Vital Statistics either by phone at 904-35-6900, ext. 9000 or online at https://www.floridahealth.gov/certificates.
The first step to obtaining a death record is to determine your eligibility. Any person of legal age (18+) can be issued a certified copy of a death record without the cause of death. For death certificates with cause of death information, you must be of legal age and either be related to the decedent (parent, current spouse, child, grandchild or sibling), provide a will that has been executed pursuant to Florida Statute 732.502, present an insurance policy or other legal document that shows your interest in the decedent’s estate, or be someone who shows proof of acting on behalf of any of those previously named.
All requests for death certificates that include the cause of death must include a signed application (which can be obtained in person or printed from our website), a copy of your current picture ID (valid driver’s license or state ID card front and back), a passport or military ID, a statement of your relationship to the decedent, the decedent’s full name, date and place of death, and your full name, address and daytime phone number. The fee for each certified copy of a Florida death record is $10, with additional copies for $8 each, when purchased at the same time. Death certificates are available either in person or by mail, at the same addresses listed above for birth certificates.
Hours for our Vital Statistics office are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you come to our office in person, please take a moment to introduce yourself to Kim. She will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have.
For your convenience, there is also a fax number for requesting certificates: 863-382-7283. You will need to provide the same items when ordering via fax, as listed above.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.