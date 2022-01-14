You might be a Democrat if you believe:
That a full term baby can be aborted and it’s not murder.
That you need ID for everything but not to vote.
You can burn down cities and it’s “Peaceful Protest” and parents at school board meetings are domestic terrorists.
It’s OK to fire nurses, doctors, military for not getting vaccinated while millions of illegals are crossing the southern border without being vaccinated and going God knows where.
It’s OK for the liberal DAs to empty the jails while police are being villainized and defunded.
Wow! This is what they call progress.
Cheryl O’Brien
Lake Placid