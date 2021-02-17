SEBRING — Project 65 will host a a Road March and a family friendly event on Saturday, Feb. 27. Project 65 will use funds raised through its main fundraiser to help prevent veterans and first responders from committing suicide.
Shawn and Annette Owens, founders of Project 65, have organized a 22-mile Road March that will step off at 2 a.m. from the Lakeshore Mall and around Lake Jackson twice and end back at the mall. Shawn said he will be wearing a patriotic ensemble but people should dress comfortable. The walkers will be supported with vehicles carrying drinks.
Are you seeing a pattern with the numbers? It is because 22 veterans per day commit suicide. Annette said that averages to 65 people dying every 65 minutes; hence the name Project 65. However, veteran suicide has increased since COVID-19 has hit the scene, Shawn said.
Several hours later, the main event starts at 9 a.m. in the Lakeshore Mall parking lot, with the national anthem and prayer. The first of several local bands will play at 9 a.m. Some of the bands include Joe Leonard and the Rockers, Black Bird Anthem and That Band Honey, to name a few.
The event is outdoors with the stage in front of the old Sears automotive/tool department entrance on the east side. Vendors will stretch along the east, north and west of the Sears end of the mall.
In light of COVID-19, vendor spaces have been increased to 16-by-16 feet. Vendors should have hand sanitizers throughout.
A car show will gear up from 9 a.m. to noon followed by a bike show (motorcycle) from 3-6 p.m. There are no entry fees for the car or bike shows and prizes will be given. Food trucks will offer a variety of fare.
Veteran organizations will be in attendance to raise awareness and share resources to prevent suicide. The last band will perform at 7 p.m. The event coordinators are still accepting vendors. Call Annette at 863-414-6821 or Shawn at 863-414-6803.
“Every 65 minutes we will have a moment of silence,” Annette said. “It shows how often it occurs.”
Awards will be presented to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year, Sebring and Lake Placid Police Department’s Officer of the Year, Highlands County Volunteer Firefighter of the Year and Highlands County Fire Rescue Firefighter of the Year.
Project 65 was founded in 2017 and held the first event in 2018. Last year’s event had to be canceled due to the coronavirus. Last year, the Owens’ recognized law enforcement and first responders as they also have a high suicide rate.
Annette, Shawn and the entire organization is made up of volunteers. That means a lot when it comes to raising funds for veterans.
“Project 65 is one of the few organizations that directly helps veterans,” Annette said.
The veteran in need of help can contact the organization, which can provide a licensed mental health counselor. There is no need for the veteran to go through their chain of command or other party.
“One of the counselors is a veteran and an EMT, so he can really understand,” Shawn said.
Shawn has lost several “battle buddies” and does not want to lose other friends or family because of mental health issues.
“That’s why we say, ‘#stopping the war within,’” Annette said.
Some services that Project 65 provides is free mental health for veterans LEO, and first responders; provide free Tactical Resiliency Process and Emotions Management Process; provide help with pension and other paperwork, and help with bills and food supply for veterans, LEO and first responders.
For more information, volunteering or to become a vendor, call Annette at 863-414-6821.