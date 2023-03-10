SEBRING — Anyone still suffering anxiety and stress, still trying to recover from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, they have people to call.
Tri-County Human Services, in cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has Project Hope to give people somewhere to take themselves for treatment for the stress and worry left over from the storm.
Thomas Hicks, project manager, told the Highlands County Board of County Commission about the program this past week. With hurricane season quickly approaching again — roughly from June 1 through Nov. 30 — everything they felt last year will come back.
FEMA has provided funding for Tri-County to come into the hurricane-hit areas and offer counseling. The program actually started Nov. 1, and is now in its “regular services” phase, Hicks said, but has already reached out to as many as 3,500 people in Hardee County alone.
Of that number, Hicks said, 50 or more have had face-to-face conversations with counselors, and approximately eight have been referred for regular counseling. He doesn’t have statistics for Highlands County, yet.
What Hicks has seen, so far, has been people with short tempers, a lot of people dealing with frustration at trying to get their homes rebuilt or their lives returned to normal.
“A lot of people are dealing with damaged homes and stress,” Hicks said, adding that some have turned to drugs and alcohol. “We come alongside them and are there to listen.”
For now, the program will run until Oct. 31, unless he and other counselors encounter a massive number of people who need help. For now, they want everyone who needs help and wants it to know they are here.
To reach out to Tr-County, call tool-free to 833-359-5421.