Thomas Hicks of Tri-County Human Services

Thomas Hicks, project manager for Project Hope out of Tri-County Human Services, tells the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided funds for counselors to reach out to Heartland communities hit hard by Hurricane Ian and its aftermath.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SEBRING — Anyone still suffering anxiety and stress, still trying to recover from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, they have people to call.

Tri-County Human Services, in cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has Project Hope to give people somewhere to take themselves for treatment for the stress and worry left over from the storm.

