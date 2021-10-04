SEBRING — After finding ways to carry on in a socially-distanced pandemic world, local tourism stakeholders got some unusual advice this week: Get closer.
By that, consultants suggested they find new ways of connecting with their customer base and prospective visitors by letting those people “behind the scenes.” They also were told they might find ways of letting potential visitors know more about them before they visit.
It’s a way of producing more interest in an attraction and generating more traffic at that destination, said Casey Hartt, lead marketer for Visit Sebring, the marketing arm for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council.
“How do they know you exist if they’re not actually there?” Hartt asked.
The answer, she said, involves what kind of impression you are making in the community, especially through social media. The more you tell about yourself to potential visitors, the more you can spark their interest in visiting you.
That could also mean giving people a “backstage pass,” virtually, she said: Posting numerous photos and videos of the day-to-day work that goes into running an attraction.
Pete Pollard, longtime show director and board member for Highlands Lakeside Theatre (formerly Highlands Little Theatre), said new technology has helped HLT hold an audience despite COVID-19. Over the 2020-21 season, the ability to buy live-streaming rights for shows allowed HLT to reach audiences that might otherwise not have come. One example, he said, was the musical comedy, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” directed by Jen Westergom.
“That’s the first time we did that,” Pollard said.
He ran it by Westergom, and thanks to years of volunteers taking archival footage of shows for their own records, Pollard had members who could help tweak and edit video in time to have it ready to livestream shortly after the live shows closed.
Pollard attended a session Thursday morning of tourism stakeholders at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, where he and others heard from Hartt and from Brian London of London Tourism Publications, who said people are looking for that closer connection. One of the suggestions to come out of that meeting, Hartt said, involved getting several stakeholders to promote one big series of events — such as the art and culture festivals that take place each November — or cross-promote each other.
Pollard said HLT and the Heartland Cultural Alliance did that during the run of “Gentleman’s Guide.” The Cultural Alliance had an exhibit of period costumes from the show. HLT provided video of scenes from the show to show exhibit visitors how the costumes were used in the play.
Cross promotion still has some struggles, said Pollard, who as a past executive director of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, remembers trying to organize events in the fall when so many events ran back-to-back or even at the same time.
He said that some of the same old problems exist with calendars. Visit Sebring keeps a list of events, he said, as does the Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations. They don’t always interact, coordinate or even carry all the same information, he said. There’s still potential to have competing events versus cross-promoting each other, or missing opportunities for promotion.
“People still say to HLT, ‘I didn’t know you were here,’” Pollard said.
As far as letting people backstage, that’s something that Pollard has done on previous shows, whether letting people spectate rehearsals or inviting local press to watch and interview cast and crew members about upcoming shows.
Pollard is directing “Young Frankenstein” this fall, the musical by Mel Brooks. A recent social media post showing the feet of “The Monster” rehearsing in his elevated shoes got more hits, shares and likes than anything else on the page, Pollard said.
“Behind-the-scenes things can be good,” Pollard said. “We probably don’t do enough of that here.”
It’s had limitations, he said, because directors don’t want to reveal too much about their shows before opening, but it helps get the word out and generate interest in how a production comes together. As with all live theatre, it works best in person.
“How do we make the magic happen?” Pollard asked. “You really don’t know unless you come down and see it.”