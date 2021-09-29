Prompt Care at Sun ‘N Lake
Back in mid-August my doctor requested a COVID test before seeing me. So I went to get a test. This was a nightmare. No appointments available from everywhere. Last source was Prompt Care Sun ‘N Lake (drive in).
Went there and was immediately put in line. Was seen by several nurses, examined by Dr. Chizmas and was given the test. I was in and out in less than one hour. The test turned out positive but my case was mild.
Afterwards, I was called by Prompt Care every two days by Amber or Casey to see how I was doing and if I needed anything. Importantly, my questions were answered by Prompt Care when no other source would other than the half a dozen “check into a hospital” answers.
My thanks to Prompt Care at Sun ‘N Lake for their outstanding concern, care and professionalism. Everyone with Prompt Care was great. Too often we complain but don’t express appreciation.
Seems every doctor will not see a patient if they have one COVID symptom. Well, it’s the ones experiencing symptoms (COVID or not) or positive tests for COVID that has questions. Highlands County needs to think about setting up a information number (not a message, but a live RN or doctor) so people can get answers to medical questions, not “check in a hospital,” until this pandemic is over.
Michael Knowles
Avon Park