SEBRING — Explosions were heard for miles from the fire that raged through the Kosan Crisplant Inc. propane gas tank plant at 11850 Twitty Road on the afternoon of April 29. One employee, Wayne McCall was burned and flown to Tampa General Hospital. McCall was the only person in the building at the time the fire started.
McCall may have saved lives near the plant as he was able to shut off the main valve before the fire reached the big propane tank.
The plant refurbished and refilled propane tanks similar to the 20-pound tanks used for grilling. The site also had a 50,000-pound tank on the premises. When the fire started, the propane tanks could be heard hissing like loud snakes and the explosions sent the tanks shooting into the sky, becoming missiles. Some of the catapulted tanks landed in the woods across the street and caught the brush on fire.
The Highlands County Fire Rescue units had no choice to close U.S. 27 near the blaze and evacuate up to a mile around the facility. The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center was opened for those who had to evacuate.
HCFR declared the fire so dangerous, especially with the large tank there, they would have to let the structure burn until it was safe enough to access. The Sunset Park mobile home park across the street from the plant, had many homes destroyed by the fire as tanks were hurled into the homes.
The State Fire Marshal has closed the case.
“The fire at Kosan Crisplant was ruled accidental and it was determined to be caused by a gas leak and static electricity,” said Communications Director Katie Strickland, with the State Fire Marshal’s office, in an email on Friday. “There was one employee who received extensive injuries and was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. This employee did survive their injuries. There was an estimated loss of about $4,000,000.”