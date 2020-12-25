SEBRING — City and county firefighters responded to a hazardous materials incident on Tuesday that turned out to be a residential propane leak.
Fortunately, no one was hurt and there was no property damage, according to Sebring Fire Department officials.
The leak took place at a home on Wightman Avenue in the Highlands Homes area of Sebring, off Kenilworth Boulevard, a transition street between the city limits and the unincorporated areas.
Sebring Fire Department arrived first and then called in Highlands County Fire Rescue once they found the site was actually in the county, but went ahead and ensured all occupants were safe.
County firefighters had Coker Fuel come out and secure the leak, Sebring Fire officials said. There was no need for cleanup nor to have anyone treated.