SEBRING — Some good news, for county commissioners, is that increases in property values — egged on by a housing shortage — have raised property values, and local tax revenue.
Property Appraiser’s Taxable Values for Fiscal Year 2021-22 are up approximately 5.25% over this current fiscal year. David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, recommends the county limit budget increases this year to 2%, no more than 2.5%, to prepare for unseen COVID-19 economic effects and to help the county rebuild its reserves.
Right now, Nitz’s recommended budget for 2021-22, at $156.86 million, would increase the General Fund by $4.16 million to $77,69 million; reduce Infrastructure by $9.55 million down to $25.25 million; decrease Transportation by $717,680 down to $12.64 million; increase the fire assessment by $27,716 to $5.96 million; increase Solid Waste by $3.62 million to $15.78 million, and increase Energy Recovery by $163,915 to $4.03 million.
All other funds would account for $15.5 million, a drop of $31,574 from this year. Nitz estimates the Fund Balance — those funds not assigned to departments or projects in the coming year — would leave 2.12 months of operating funds, given it takes $6.13 million to run the county each month. Nitz said the county already has $17.53 million in unassigned Fund Balance, of which he plans to use $4.55 million to cover the increase in the General Fund budget.
However, if the county doesn’t use that $4.55 million, the county would have almost three months of operating expenses, a goal that auditors have set to keep the county solvent in a crisis.
To match the recommended budget, without touching reserves, Nitz said the county would need to raise the 8.55 millage rate by 0.775 mils overall up to 9.325 mils. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office would be the highest portion at 0.511 mils to cover a $2.75 million increase, and the General Fund would be next at 0.079 mils to cover an extra $425,953.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said Tuesday that this is a “worst-case scenario,” and shows where they have to cut.
The Supervisor of Elections budget has a $324,554 increase, which would need 0.06 mils to cover. Vosburg said that 33% jump comes from required one-time infrastructure improvements to ensure the integrity of elections.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked if Vosburg has worked with all the constitutional officers to vet their budgets. Vosburg said their budgets have very few “wants” and are almost all “needs.”
Commissioner Kathy Rapp then passed on a warning from the Florida Association of Counties to start adjusting budgets now for gradual increase in minimum wage up to $15 per hour by 2026. Vosburg said they are doing that, as well as including annual 1% cost of living adjustments, 3% merit pay increases and multipliers for retirement contributions.
Pay will need adjustments in scale, Vosburg said, either bumping up some employees’ pay above the new minimum wage or else dealing with morale issues.
County officials held a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park, to give the budget presentation and take questions and comments. One member of the public, a reporter, attended. Another town hall meeting was set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid.
A town hall meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday night in Sebring, but preempted by Tropical Storm/Hurricane Elsa, is now set for 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, in the Highlands County Government Center board chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
At 9 a.m. July 13, Nitz said, commissioners have a workshop on county government departments and the Capital Financial Strategy (infrastructure projects). Then, at 9 a.m. July 20, they must adopt the top millage rate and have a workshop on constitutional officer budgets and outside agency funding.
Final budget adoption hearings are on Sept. 9 and 21, county officials said.