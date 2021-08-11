LAKE PLACID — The town has its $6.3 million budget finalized and ready for a vote in September.
That’s the agreement as of last week’s special budget meeting, which saw an agreement to salary raises across the board.
There was one administrative salary – that of Town Manager Phil Williams – that the council lifted 5%. Williams, who works around the clock ensuring doors are locked, generators are running, curbs are fixed, and a hundred other details each day, has not requested a raise in several years, though he proposed raises for those under him.
This year, Williams loosened up and offered himself a 1% raise but council members agreed he deserved more. The retired Lake Placid police chief-turned-top-municipal boss made $77,417 the last three years, but next year he’ll make $81,288, Finance Director Rachel Osborne said.
If the $6,285.64 budget is approved as is, it will still be $48,001.21 less than last year’s budget, which was $6,333,655, Osborne said.
The final budget maintains the Town Council’s proposed reduction in the millage rate, or property tax. The proposed rate for the new budget, 3.25 mills, represents a drop from last year’s rate of 3.325 mills.
“The big news is, town property owners will see a reduction in their property taxes,” Councilman Ray Royce said after the budget hearing.
Employee salaries were a big discussion during the two rounds of budget hearings. Police Chief James Fansler requested salary hikes from 3% to 5% for seasoned officers as well as crossing guards. Fansler defended the pay raises, saying he has to compete against the higher salaries offered by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and other Florida municipal police departments.
Fansler and other department heads wanted to use salary hikes to phase in the $15-an-hour minimum wage, which Florida voters approved in November 2020.
That includes gradually increasing salaries of school crossing guards, as well as laborers in the Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments. In the end, Osborne and department heads found a way to raise salaries while meeting the budget.
New hand-held radios and cameras for the Police Department, new equipment for Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and other departments are in the budget.
Though there was talk of reducing law enforcement salaries to ensure raises in other departments, it was not done, Royce said.
“I just wanted to make sure that men and women in other departments didn’t say, ‘Wait a second, people in law enforcement are getting raises, plus they’re getting stimulus payments and I’ve had to work through the same COVID situation as they have.’”
As each department head, including Public Works Director Alan Keefer and Utility Director Joe Barber, settled on the salary hikes they’d proposed, Royce saw that his worries might be unfounded.
“From what I see, all department heads are happy they’ve got their people situated,” he said.