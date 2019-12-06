Second Amendment Sanctuary refers to resolutions adopted by a few jurisdictions in the United States to not expend resources to enforce certain gun control measures perceived as contrary to the Second Amendment. The resolutions oppose enforcement of universal gun background checks, high capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans, red flag laws, and more. This is a solution in search of a problem because there are no court decisions that infringe on Second Amendment rights.
County Commissioner (Arlene) Tuck admitted she did not write the proposed Highlands County resolution. It appears to be a version promoted by the NRA that has been distributed to all Florida counties, including counties like Highlands that have suffered from mass shootings. This is not an insensitive oversight. NRA supporters have a history of calling for more guns everywhere including schools.
Why Commissioner Tuck feels that our small county should engage in constitutional politics is not clear. What is really behind this effort to ram a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution through the commission? If it is just politics to prove that the Tuck family is more extreme right than others, then we have to wonder if she has no empathy for those who will lose their lives to gun violence. The answer may be that this is really about classic fundraising using a wedge issue that unnecessarily upsets people. Pushing hot buttons is cheap advertising.
The Sanctuary resolution as presented at the last moment of the Dec. 3, 2019 commission meeting is not written to be enforced. It is a statement about the commission’s focus on guns rather than issues like our environment, roads that need paving, underpaid teachers, our low median incomes and much more.
Let’s pretend for a moment that the resolution did override the few control laws that we do have. Imagine that a law enforcement officer was called to a local school and found a person with an AR 15 acting strange, then discovered this person had a felony conviction. Under current laws this person would be jailed and his assault weapon impounded. This resolution would place a terrible burden on law enforcement to decide which law to enforce. The proposed resolution is a waste of everyone’s time and should be rejected.
James Upchurch
Sebring