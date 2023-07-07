Dyshaun Quantray Collymore was among the defendants on Wednesday’s competency docket.
Collymore, 23, shot Kyle Mathew Arjona to death around Christmas 2017. He and his co-defendant, Marquay Desawn Rockmore, pled guilty to manslaughter and were given probation.
Now, it appears, there may be a question as to whether Collymore is faking his mental illness.
Collymore has submitted to evaluations by at least two mental health experts. He was declared competent to stand trial in October 2022 and on Wednesday, Collymore’s defense attorney Donna Peterson alerted the court that his latest evaluation also found him to be competent.
Peterson told the Highlands News-Sun that she wants to make sure he’s competent to stand trial. Defense lawyers can have at least three doctors evaluate a client.
“We can have three expert opinions on whether a defendant is competent,” Peterson said last month. “I want to make sure he’s OK for trial.”
On Wednesday, when Peterson asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to have a third doctor evaluate Collymore’s mental health, Assistant State Attorney Cayman Hargedan asked Cowden to note that the latest doctor found Collymore competent, “and that he believed the defendant was seriously malingering – faking incompetence,” a prosecutor said.
“If the defense was to have him re-evaluated, then the next doctor must be made aware of this report,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
When lawyers observe possible symptoms of mental illness in their clients, they ask the court to appoint a mental health expert to assess the client’s mental and emotional health. The psychologist or psychiatrist is required to provide a report on their findings, which lawyers and judges read out of sight of the public.
Collymore and Rockmore, his co-defendant in the Arjona murder, were each given probation. Rockmore was found to have violated his probation, so he was sentenced to 45 years. Prosecutors say Collymore also violated his probation by possessing drugs and a gun in St. Lucie County in September 2021. Collymore was brought back to Highlands County for a violation of probation evidentiary hearing. That has not yet taken place.
If he’s ultimately found to be competent a third time he might then proceed on to an evidentiary hearing. If found guilty of violating his probation, prosecutor Richard Castillo has said, he could receive a sentence similar to Rockmore’s.