Prosecutor: Ables knew he shot a deputy

Defense lawyers Debra Tuomey, left, and Brun Brunvand take notes as a witness appears remotely during a recent Stand Your Ground hearing in Florida vs. Joseph Ables.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A circuit court judge will decide in the next few weeks whether to declare Joseph Ables immune from first-degree murder charges in the killing of a police officer.

Ables, 73, faces the death penalty for shooting and killing Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. in May 2018. On Friday, his lawyer, Bjorn Brunvand, argued during a Stand Your Ground hearing that Ables did not recognize Gentry as a sheriff’s deputy when he shot him four times in the head. The lawyer said Ables fired on Gentry because he feared the deputy was about to harm or kill him – the foundational aspect of Stand Your Ground.

