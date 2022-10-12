Prosecutor: Ables knew he shot a deputy

SEBRING — A circuit court judge will decide in the next few weeks whether to declare Joseph Ables immune from first-degree murder charges in the killing of a police officer.
Ables, 73, faces the death penalty for shooting and killing Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. in May 2018. On Friday, his lawyer, Bjorn Brunvand, argued during a Stand Your Ground hearing that Ables did not recognize Gentry as a sheriff’s deputy when he shot him four times in the head. The lawyer said Ables fired on Gentry because he feared the deputy was about to harm or kill him – the foundational aspect of Stand Your Ground.
Bonde Johnson, a prosecutor from the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office in Bartow, urged Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to prevent Brunvand from arguing the Stand Your Ground motion. Judges can strike Stand Your Ground motions if they determine the motion does not contain enough facts to support the claim of self-defense.
“The state’s position is, the defense’s motion is insufficient and fails to raise a prima facie case for which immunity can be considered,” Johnson told Estrada. The prosecutor said the motion only contained boilerplate language and “was not able to articulate particular facts that show that Deputy Gentry did anything that would have caused violence or a personal felony (against Ables).”
Brunvand said Ables, a 100% disabled Marine veteran with post-traumatic stress, saw Gentry – who he thought was wearing a black uniform favored by Vietnamese Communist officers – coming through his yard “at dusk.”
Brunvand’s motion also argues that Gentry came through Ables’ front, screened-in porch without a warrant, which led Ables to believe the deputy was an illegal intruder who was out to harm him.
The burden is on prosecutors to prove the defendant knew Gentry was a deputy; that Gentry did not threaten to shoot or harm Ables; and that Gentry operated within the bounds of the law in his role as a deputy that day.
What followed was a day-long hearing, during which prosecution witnesses repeatedly described the sheriff’s prowlers, uniforms, badges, and other livery worn by Gentry and other sheriff’s deputies that clearly mark them as law enforcement.
Johnson repeatedly pointed to Ables’ motion, which fails to state any actions by Gentry that could lead Ables to feel threatened or in fear of his life. Not only that, but Johnson read portions of Ables’ interview with detectives, during which Ables repeatedly said that he did not remember anything about the shooting.
Finally, Stand Your Ground does not apply to police officers on the job, Johnson told the judge.
“The immunity does not apply if law enforcement is involved in acting upon their duties,” he said, “and immunity does not apply if … the individual asserting deadly force is involved in criminal activity.”
Johnson said Ables was a convicted felon in possession of a gun and was under investigation for shooting a neighbor’s cat when he shot Gentry.
Estrada took Johnson’s motion to strike the Stand Your Ground motion under advisement.
Regardless of how Estrada rules on Brunvand’s motion for immunity, the other side is expected to appeal it to the Second District Court of Appeal. If Estrada suddenly declares Ables immune from the charges, Johnson’s office would appeal the decision. If Estrada rejects the immunity argument and tries Ables for the crime, Brunvand will ask the Second District Court to reverse Estrada’s decision.
"It will be appealed either way," Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said. "A DCA ruling would be in approximately three to five months after Estrada's ruling."