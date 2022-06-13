SEBRING — Jury selection for Jacob David Knowles’ child sex assault trial starts today in Circuit Court.
Assistant State Attorney Courtney Lenhart told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada her side of the trial should take about a day. Yohance McCoy, who represents Knowles, told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada he will need a day- and-a-half to present his defense.
Knowles, who is charged with seven counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12, faces multiple life sentences. He is also charged with three counts of battery.
Knowles, 47, was arrested in December after a child victim spoke to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office about being raped by Knowles over the previous year. The most recent incident occurred on Oct. 25, 2021, prosecutors said.
Knowles and the victim live in Lake Placid.
He was brought into custody on a warrant on Oct. 30, 2021, when a law enforcement officer pulled him over on a side road in Highway Park. When the cops searched his vehicle, they allegedly found methamphetamine in his pocket and cocaine in his car, police said.
He also faces one year on each battery charge if convicted by a jury.
Lenhart specializes in child sex prosecutions. She successfully prosecuted Timothy Hero, the Winn-Dixie employee who lured an intellectually disabled child into an employee bathroom and molested her there.
Lenhart also secured a life sentence for Robert Lincoln of Lake Placid. In that trial, two girls who didn’t know each other when they were 12 told nearly identical stories of how Lincoln molested them.