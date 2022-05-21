SEBRING — A young woman who had repressed memories of being molested as a young girl bravely told a courtroom Friday what had happened to her.
The alleged sexual abuse, which occurred in 2012-2013, occurred during a time when her family worked together at a night job. Stephen Allen Milburn, the girl’s mother and the victim worked as a team. The task required them to get up in the middle of the night.
“My long-term memories were locked because of what he did to me, I didn’t want to remember anything and stuff started coming out of what he did to me,” the young woman told the court Friday.
She recounted several other incidents in which Milburn molested her and had sex with her against her will.
The girl’s memories began to open in 2018 after another girl told her she’d been molested by an adult who had gone to prison. “I was staring at a wall, and I was thinking and some of the memories began unlocking at that time, and I wrote a letter,” she told prosecutor John Kromholz. That letter, which describes her memories of abuse, was given to the Highlands County prosecutor’s office.
Milburn, who was arrested in July 2018, is charged with four counts of sexual battery on a child over 12 but younger than 18, two counts of lewd molestation, and child abuse. His trial is set for August.
Friday’s testimony occurred during a Wilson hearing. Prosecutors requested the hearing to allow testimony about Milburn’s previous convictions into the August trial. However, a defendant’s previous crimes cannot be introduced during a trial unless the previous crime mirrors the new charges.
Milburn, 65, in fact had spent eight years in Florida State prison for molesting another young girl, according to Kromholz. Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker, who represents Milburn, is asking Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada not to allow testimony from the first woman, who also took the stand Friday and described how Milburn had molested her.
The molestations differ in time, occurrence, location and method, Whittaker told Estrada. In other words, the experiences of each girl does not mirror the other.
“We are talking a span of between 25 and 30 years between the two events,” she said. “Additionally, there is a great risk that the prejudice of allowing the second victim to testify will outweigh the probative value of her testimony.”
Estrada will decide on whether to allow the older woman to testify at a later date.