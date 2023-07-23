Prosecutor: Polk gun may be tied to Sebring murder case

Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo wants FDLE to determine whether a gun from Polk County shooting can be linked to a murder case in Sebring.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Jury selection in Lorenza Lamar Stevenson’s trial on second-degree murder charges was to take place June 12, but his case was put back on pretrial status.

On Wednesday, Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told the court that a gun that may have been fired when Rickey Harris III was shot to death in September 2021 has been located in Polk County.

