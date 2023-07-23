Prosecutor: Polk gun may be tied to Sebring murder case

Jury selection in Lorenza Lamar Stevenson’s trial on second-degree murder charges was to take place June 12, but his case was put back on pretrial status.
On Wednesday, Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo told the court that a gun that may have been fired when Rickey Harris III was shot to death in September 2021 has been located in Polk County.
Stevenson was in an orange Dodge Challenger driven by Salvador Cruz when the pair drove up on a small group of youths near Assembly Church in Sebring and opened fire. Cruz recently pleaded no contest to manslaughter and will receive 20 years in Florida state prison. Stevenson, however, is yet to stand trial.
According to Castillo, Cruz fired his gun, but not in the direction of the youths. After the shooting, Cruz gave the gun to another man who was then charged with shooting another man in Polk County, the prosecutor said. Castillo wants to determine whether the Polk County gun is connected to the shooting in Sebring.
“A Lake Wales law enforcement officer retrieved the firearm and we believe it was used in the incident here in Highlands County,” Castillo said. “We have a lot of reasons to believe that.”
The case to which Castillo referred occurred June 24. According to the Lake Wales Police department, Ja’Won Peterson, 21; Jamal Jones, 18; Marquis Hawthorne, 22, and Saqcoya Hampton, 18, conspired to rob a man of his marijuana. During the robbery, they shot the victim, who survived.
According to Castillo, Cruz allegedly gave Hawthorne a gun from the Harris shooting incident.
Castillo has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to analyze the casings from the Polk County shooting to see if it was also fired during the September 2021 shooting in Sebring.
Stevenson’s lawyer, Peter Brewer, said he has been ready for trial and was not excited about waiting for the FDLE to complete its analysis of the casings.
He asked that the case be “kept on a short lease.”
Cowden set the next pretrial hearing for 8:30 a.m., Aug. 16.
If found guilty of second degree murder, Stevenson could get life in prison. He also faces a violation of probation evidentiary hearing. He could also receive prison time if he’s found guilty of violating his probation.