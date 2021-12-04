SEBRING — Virgil West and his victims’ families have one thing in common: After nearly five years, they are tired of waiting for West’s trial.
During a pre-trial hearing Friday on West’s homicide case, Highlands County prosecutor John Kromholz and Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada acknowledged the wishes of relatives who have urged the court to bring the case to resolution. Kromholz, nodding to the catching up that West’s newest attorney, Robin Stevenson, must perform, urged the judge to set a concrete September 2022 trial date.
Estrada instead set a pre-trial status hearing in March 2022, at which time Stevenson will tell the judge of his progress.
West, appearing virtually from the jail, told Estrada he wanted to go to trial.
“Your honor, I also want to set a court date,” West said. “I know how things go, and I want to be part of the discussion of setting a trial date.” West also told Estrada that he wanted to meet with Stevenson to discuss a trial date.
Stevenson is not the only lawyer adding a new client to an already-busy caseload.
“I haven’t had the West case for very long,” Stevenson said. “I’m preparing for another Polk County homicide trial in January, that’s my priority right now.”
Stevenson has help, though. He has a private investigator and a ballistics expert working on West’s case. “I’ve got a lot of reading to do; we’ll get it rolling,” he said.
The trial timeline has been affected by motions and appeals.
West, 27, shot Shawn Zeigler and Carrie Leaphart in Lorida on July 14, 2015, during a verbal confrontation. According to detectives, Leaphart gave West the middle finger, which West returned. Zeigler then shouted at West and, according to West, Zeigler reached behind him for what West thought could be a gun. West fired and hit Zeigler, who died leaning out of his golf cart, and Leaphart was seriously injured in the gunfire.
West told detectives he fired on the couple because he feared for his life under Florida’s Stand Your Ground defense. A Stand your Ground hearing, which he lost in court and appealed to the Second District Court of Appeal, added to the length of the case.
Not only that, but Estrada was compelled to hold a Daubert hearing to determine whether or not an expert’s testimony and evidence are admissible.
COVID-19, of course, has slowed justice.
The court ordered at least one continuance because COVID-19 precautions prevented out-of-town experts and other witnesses from coming to the county. Add to that cascading slowdowns from the effects of COVID on courts, jails, attorneys and jury selection.
“We are all just now working our way out of a log jam from last year,” Stevenson said. “But we’re making progress.”
Then, in August, West found himself without an attorney as 10th Circuit public defender Amy Thornhill withdrew from the case, citing conflict. Estrada then appointed the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel to the case. The next day, that office withdrew from West’s case, also citing conflict.
Stevenson came to the rescue in August and signed up to represent West.