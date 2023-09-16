Though a local judge sentenced Toreaun Ulykee Thompson to three, concurrent life sentences for attempted murder and other crimes this week, prosecutors are not yet finished with him.
That’s because Thompson picked up yet another attempted murder charge while awaiting sentencing.
According to jail officials, Thompson was allegedly caught on jail security video stabbing another inmate in the neck in May. Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Du’Wayne Kelly was asked about the knifing by Assistant State Attorney Norda Swaby at Thompson’s sentencing this week. According to Kelly’s account, here’s what happened at the jail on May 15:
The victim, Austin Tillman Demery – in jail charged with participating in a gunfight in Avon Park the day before – was on the upper tier talking to inmates on the floor below at 10:42 a.m.
Several “aggravated” Black inmates gestured to the victim with their hands. A jail security video shows Thompson going upstairs, walking past Demery, then speaking to him before entering his cell. The victim then goes to his cell, then walks toward the stairway again. Thompson pulls a shank from his jumpsuit and stabs Demery in the left side of the neck. Demery grabs his neck and calls to staff for help. The video allegedly shows Thompson walking around with the weapon. A search failed to find the weapon, detectives said.
Demery was taken to the hospital, Thompson was put in solitary, and other inmates were moved to the exercise yard.
Inmates blamed Demery for using the “N-word” after he arrived on the block, Kelly said in court this week. One detention deputy quoted Thompson as saying, “It was me, I was the one who did it.”
Thompson was charged with first-degree attempted murder on May 17.
Demery is charged with three counts of attempted murder, firing into a building and cars, firing from a vehicle, using a gun during a felony; improper exhibit of a firearm, and felony criminal mischief.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives, Demery – who is white – and a Black friend went looking for someone who had pulled a gun on a relative. Demery allegedly drove another suspect, Virgil Cooper, to Hawk’s Grocery and a pool hall on South Delaney Avenue. They both exited the car at the grocery store, Cooper armed with an AR pistol and Demery with a shotgun. Demery and Cooper started firing at a nearby car containing victims. There was also a short car chase during which shots were exchanged between Cooper and other victims. Cooper suffered a gunshot wound and went to the hospital, police said. Cooper is also in the county jail with Demery, charged with the same crime.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz said the attempted murder charge Thompson picked up in the jail will be prosecuted at an upcoming trial.
Thompson was sentenced Wednesday to three life sentences for attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and armed burglary of a vehicle. He also picked up five years for grand theft auto and 15 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.