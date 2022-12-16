SEBRING — Juries have settled some of Highlands County’s oldest murder cases this year, some dating as far back as eight years.
Two weeks ago, a jury found Ivan James Sanders guilty of beating a 4-year-old girl. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada quickly sentenced Sanders to life in prison, ending the eight-year case once and for all.
A jury found Phillip J. Markland of Sebring not guilty in the murder of his military veteran uncle in April, ending a case that had lasted more than seven years. The jury determined that Markland, who had been shot once in the face by his uncle, had fired 17 bullets into his uncle in self defense.
Then, in August, a jury found Daryl Cason guilty of shooting Aaron Hankerson to death in front of Shooter’s Bar & Grill, ending a case that was five years old. He received two life sentences for his crime.
There are other murder defendants awaiting trial, but the last of the old cases concerns Virgil Lee West, who has been in Highlands County Jail since 2015 awaiting trial.
West – who was assigned Robert Gray, Amy Thornhill and other assistant public defenders since the early days of his incarceration – has been through a Stand Your Ground hearing, which failed, as well as countless bond and evidentiary hearings, continuations and dozens of depositions.
Since Aug. 6, 2021, when assistant public defender Thornhill announced a conflict of interest and asked the court to remove her from West’s case, he’s had several more attorneys.
On Wednesday, West’s attorney, Daniel Hernandez, and Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz told Estrada that they had dedicated themselves to taking the case to trial next year.
Hernandez had been looking for a ballistics expert to help with the case, so Estrada gave the next hearing date as Jan. 18. The lawyers told Estrada they would have a trial date by then.
“I have spoken with Mr. Kromholz and we believe we can take this to trial in the latter part of 2023,” Hernandez told Estrada.
“With the conviction of Sanders, this is the oldest murder case in Highlands County,” Kromholz told Estrada. “I believe when we come back on Jan. 18, we’ll have an idea of a date.”
West is accused of shooting Shawn Zeigler and Carrie Leaphart in July 2015. Zeigler died from his wounds and Leaphart survived after several surgeries.
Detectives believe West and the couple were involved in a dispute of some kind, which flowed over into a deadly confrontation when the two drove up to him in a golf cart. West, who was standing outside his pickup truck, allegedly pulled a gun and fired at them.
Though he told the police that he feared for his life, that he thought Zeigler was reaching for a gun, a ballistics expert testified that West was the aggressor.
Detectives believe West tossed his gun and bullets from his pickup truck as he drove away from the scene.
During West’s interrogation, he told detectives he thought Zeigler may have been reaching for a weapon. West sought to have the charges dismissed based on Stand Your Ground laws, but has so far been unsuccessful.