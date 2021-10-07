SEBRING — The veteran prosecutor trying the 2019 murder of five women in SunTrust Bank wants to ensure slow defense filings don’t delay the trial.
Paul Wallace, who came out of retirement to try Zephen Xaver, asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada during a Thursday status conference to order defense attorneys to:
- Provide a list of witness depositions they intend to produce. According to Wallace, defense has deposed only 36 of 170 witnesses. He wants Estrada to set a short deadline for defense to schedule the depositions or require the defense to announce they are not taking additional depositions.
- File anti-death penalty motions. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Xaver. Such motions argue that capital punishment is cruel and unusual; capital punishment denies defendants due process of law; and the death penalty violates the constitutional guarantee of equal protection under the law. Estrada noted that lawyers defending accused cop killer Joseph Ables in his capital case have filed the motions against the death penalty.
- File a motion declaring whether Xaver is competent to proceed to trial. Barring that, Wallace wants Estrada to give defense a deadline on announcing whether or not they will challenge his competency to stand trial.
- Provide mental health reports predating Jan. 23, 2019, the day Xaver allegedly fired killing shots into his victims in the bank’s lobby. “It is our belief the defense has obtained those records,” Wallace told Estrada. “We want those mental health records that document his behavior before the homicides.” Tenth Circuit Assistant State Attorney Kristie Ducharme complained to Estrada in August that Xaver’s lawyers would not release his mental health records. Wallace has taken over for Ducharme, who became a litigator for Mercury Insurance last month.
- File other traditional defense motions, such as motions to suppress evidence, motions to suppress various statements made by the defendant, or change of venue.
Wallace said he worried defense attorneys were “holding and waiting until we get closer to trial to raise issues. That is what the state is trying to prevent, your honor.”
Jury selection for Xaver, who faces five first degree murder charges, is set for May 2022.
Defense Attorney Jane Allie McNeill countered each of Wallace’s requests by asking that it be put in writing to her office. Once she received the written orders reflecting Wallace’s and Estrada’s motion requests, she would provide a written response.
After requesting each of Wallace’s motions in writing, Wallace needled McNeill a little, especially about the lack of proforma anti-death penalty motions in her case.
“I’d be happy to put in writing, list by name the motions that are filed by capital litigators,” Wallace told Estrada. McNeill and other lawyers who defend death penalty cases for the 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office in Bartow, are probably aware of what those motions are. However, McNeill remained cool and simply requested Wallace put his requests in writing, which he promised to do by Wednesday, Oct. 13.
By the way, McNeill and her defense team have their own motions, such as requiring the court to put in writing why each potential juror has been rejected and asking that families of the slain not be allowed to read their witness impact statements during the trial. Other defense motions include: background checks of all juror finalists, and that court give legal basis for all its decisions.
The motions from both sides will be debated at a Nov. 19 hearing.
Wallace introduced the names of seven new witnesses in a motion in August.
Xaver, who has not appeared at his hearings for some time, will be at future hearings, including Nov. 19 and Dec. 22.
Joseph Ables, 72, is a second death penalty case the 10th Judicial Circuit is trying next year. The military veteran is charged with first degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and felony cruelty to a cat. He allegedly shot and killed Deputy William Gentry Jr. on May 6, 2018 when the officer investigated the complaint in Placid Lakes. Estrada set Ables’ next court dates as Dec. 2 and Dec. 17.
The court has set Oct. 3, 2022, as a tentative date for jury selection for Ables’ trial.