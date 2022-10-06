SEBRING — Hayden Middleton, the young man who pleaded no contest to stealing guns from a Lake Placid gun store in March 2018, has died.
Highlands County prosecutors filed a disposition memorandum dropping all the charges against the 21-year-old on Sept. 19. It states simply, “Defendant is deceased. State attorney to file paperwork.”
Once prosecutors received the official death certificate, they moved to drop all the charges against Middleton, including burglary of a structure, possession of burglary tools, two counts of possessing a short-barreled rifle, grand theft with more than $1,000 in damage; and resisting arrest without violence.
The last several months of his life, Middleton adhered to the demands of the court process, appearing virtually from his hospital bed. His mother also provided photos of his medical setup at home. His lawyer, Derek S. Christian, asked Estrada this summer to postpone sentencing several times as Middleton battled a condition that required him to have a liver transplant.
According to news accounts, Middleton, of Winter Haven, and Talique McKenzie, then 20, of Auburndale, fled the burglary just after 2 a.m. Jan. 25, 2019 in a white Audi SUV, and led Lake Placid Police and Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies in a high-speed car chase.
They fled to U.S. 27, with speeds reaching over 110 miles per hour, according to the HCSO. They drove the SUV through a few yards of homes in Tomoka Heights and when it came to a stop, they ran off.
When the SUV finally stopped, the two suspects jumped from the car, dumped the stolen guns into a trash can and hid under a dock. That’s where K-9 officers found the two hiding.