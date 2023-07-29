Prosecutors drop fraud, gun charges against Ruddell

Defense lawyer Derek Christian announced an agreement Friday that led to the dropping of fraud and gun charges against Jeremy Ruddell. Ruddell instead pleaded no contest to failure to appear and another minor charge.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Jeremy Ruddell, the Golfview Villas Homeowner Association board member who allegedly fled the country to avoid prosecution, was in trouble in April 2018 but walked out Friday as a free man.

He was accused of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm; grand theft, scheme to defraud under $20,000, and falsely naming himself president of the Golfview Villas Homeowners Association in Sebring.

