Prosecutors drop fraud, gun charges against Ruddell

Jeremy Ruddell, the Golfview Villas Homeowner Association board member who allegedly fled the country to avoid prosecution, was in trouble in April 2018 but walked out Friday as a free man.
He was accused of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm; grand theft, scheme to defraud under $20,000, and falsely naming himself president of the Golfview Villas Homeowners Association in Sebring.
According to prosecutors, Ruddell, who had actually been elected to the HOA’s board as secretary, told the association’s accountant he was the new board president. He then requested the association’s financial records, receipts, checkbooks, the Post Office box key and other financial records. She gave him the items.
Wauchula State Bank then contacted the association and told them Ruddell had tried to access the association’s bank account, which contained $21,000. The bank required a second signature so he was not able to access the account, according to his arrest affidavit.
The HOA then contacted the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to report Ruddell’s alleged fraud.
When sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant for Ruddell’s Golf Villas residence and located a Ruger pistol, they charged the convicted felon with gun possession. They also found a printout of the Corporations Commission listing that indicated Ruddell was president of the Golfview Villas HOA. After Ruddell allegedly told a deputy that he’d thrown away all the items he received from the accountant, he was arrested and charged on May 7, 2018, with grand theft, scheme to defraud under $20,000, and falsifying the Florida Corporations Commission website.
After being released on bond, he failed to show up for an Aug. 1, 2018, hearing on his motion to have his bank accounts unfrozen. The judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
According to prosecutors, Ruddell then fled overseas to Morocco – which does not have an extradition treaty with the United States.
“The attorney for Ruddell claimed he was in Morocco and that Ruddell sent a picture of the outside of the Moroccan police department to show he was there,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said. “He claimed he tried to surrender to them, but they would not take him into custody.”
Ruddell eventually made his way to Latin America where he was identified and arrested. He was brought back to the United States to face trial. He arrived in Highlands County Jail in April 2022.
He went home Friday, free after serving more than 364 days in the Highlands County jail.
Why? Prosecutors agreed to drop all the charges except the failure to appear charge and one count related to his changing the Corporations Commission website listing.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, honoring the agreement between prosecutors and defense attorney Derek S. Christian, sentenced him to in effect, time served.
Prosecutors didn’t say why they agreed to the plea agreement, but Ruddell and his previous attorney, Melissa Snyder, filed a motion to suppress everything taken from Ruddell’s house, as well as statements in the arrest warrant.
Among the issues, according to the Sept. 21, 2022, motion:
- The arrest affidavit says Ruddell was elected to the board of directors during the March 8, 2018, board of directors meeting. The board meeting was actually March 1.
- When Ruddell went to see the HOA accountant for the receipts and other association financial instruments, she called the association lawyer, who told her it was OK to give him what he was asking. “Defendant simply could not have stolen anything when he had permission to receive the allegedly stolen items,” the motion reads.
- “Because the defendant was arrested based on a false arrest warrant, any statements made following the illegal warrant must be suppressed,” the motion argues.
Ruddell’s motion was to be argued before Cowden Friday morning, but when Ruddell stood before the judge, Christian announced that Ruddell would plead no contest to the failure to appear charge and to the charge of making a false statement to the Corporations Commission. Prosecutors would drop the other charges.
According to Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz, the motion to suppress was “in part” the reason his office dropped the charges. He did not elaborate further.
Because Ruddell has been in jail for more than 364 days, he was to be released Friday.