Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. will not stand trial for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A jury convicted Ford of second-degree murder in the shooting of Alexander Nowell in January. The jury also convicted him of discharging a firearm in public in connection with the murder. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 364 days in jail, to run concurrently, for discharging the gun in public.
That left a second gun charge, that of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammo. Because that charge was separated from the January trial, Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo hoped to bring Ford in front of a jury for that charge on Monday.
Ford’s lawyer, Jennifer Powell, had filed a motion to dismiss the felon in possession of a gun charge, arguing that it represented double jeopardy, because Ford had already been convicted of using the gun at his January trial. The motion to dismiss was scheduled for July 17. She asked for a continuance of Monday’s trial pending the outcome on the motion to dismiss.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden asked Castillo whether he objected to the continuance.
“I don’t think much of the motion,” Castillo said, “but he (Ford) is already serving a life sentence.”
With that, Castillo told Cowden he was dropping the convicted felon in possession of a gun charge.
The Sixth District Court of Appeal is reviewing Ford’s case, based on Powell’s Jan. 20 motion for a new trial.
Among the points she argues in her motion: that the evidence did not support the verdict; that Ford cannot be clearly seen in a video of the shooting; that a detective on the case had a business relationship with a juror; and three witnesses ate lunch together – despite a judge imposing the rule of sequestration among witnesses.