Ford gets charge dropped

A charge of being a felon in possession of a gun and ammo has been dropped against Jimmy Lamar Ford.

Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr. will not stand trial for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A jury convicted Ford of second-degree murder in the shooting of Alexander Nowell in January. The jury also convicted him of discharging a firearm in public in connection with the murder. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 364 days in jail, to run concurrently, for discharging the gun in public.

