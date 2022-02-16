SEBRING — Zasha Lee Colon, the Sebring woman charged with killing two people in a drunk driving crash on Jan. 18, will be represented by defense lawyer Tracey Kagan of Orlando.
Meanwhile, the Highlands County prosecutors on Feb. 3 dropped two vehicular homicide charges against her. She still faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI with property damage.
Colon, who police say was driving the wrong way on Sebring Parkway at the time of the crash, faces 60 years in prison if convicted of the two DUI manslaughter charges, 45 years if convicted on the three DUI with serious bodily injury charges, and a year for each DUI property damage conviction.
Kagan has filed a demand for discovery motion, a pro forma request for documents, videos or other evidence from prosecutors that may prove her client is innocent or can mitigate the charges against her.
She also has listed two Florida Highway Patrol officers on her witness list: FHP Trooper Hunter Payton and FHP Trooper William Huddleston.
Kagan has a statewide reputation. She ran for the Florida House of Representatives to represent District 29. She lost in the general election on Nov. 3, 2020.
She is affiliated with Moms Demand Action, a national movement to stop gun violence.
According to a Better Business Bureau profile, her firm defends clients accused of felony DUI, involuntary manslaughter, homicide and other charges.
First responders to the crash found the body of Miguel Medina Cruz in the driver’s seat of his crushed, red Nissan Sentra and the body of a 4-year-old in the Sentra’s back seat.
Three other passengers from the Sentra, including a 34-year-old woman and two children, were hospitalized with serious bodily injuries. First responders say Colon, who had light injuries, showed signs of impairment. She let EMTs draw blood from her at the scene.