Prosecutors fight lower sentence for Ricketts

Gary Ricketts wanted to get a new sentence Friday, but he’ll have to wait until his lawyer gets some more professional advice.
Ricketts, who received a 40-year sentence for shooting a man he robbed, wants to have the sentence reduced because he was unfairly designated a “menace to society.” Ricketts was 17 years, 11 months old at the time of the crime, which meant he was to be technically sentenced as a juvenile.
According to a June 10, 2020, written statement by then-Highlands prosecutor Steven Houchin, new rules passed by the Legislature allow Ricketts to receive a sentence review after 20 years. However, his sentence for shooting his victim brings a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.
Circuit Court Angela Cowden and prosecutors have agreed to the 20-year review.
“The current statutory and case law dictates that Ricketts is entitled to be resentenced,” Houchin stated in his 2020 opinion to the court. “Juveniles who are sentenced for a non-homicide offense which is punishable by up to a life sentence are entitled to a review of their sentence after serving 20 years.”
On Friday, Ricketts attorney Megan Lazenby told Cowden that she wants to get the advice of a sentencing expert from Florida International University in Miami before arguing Ricketts’ resentencing. The expert apparently believes she can get an even lower sentence for Ricketts.
“I am unsure whether or not we can agree to just a review hearing at the 20-year mark for Mr. Ricketts,” Lazenby told Cowden.
Prosecutors have agreed to the 20-year review, but are not in the mood to reduce Ricketts’ sentence further.
“The state’s position is that Mr. Ricketts is not entitled to a complete, new re-sentencing,” Assistant Prosecutor Anita Riley told Cowden. “If you want to have a hearing to determine if Ricketts also complained that Lazenby has not spoken to him about his case, she has several complaints of ineffective counsel against her.”
Cowden ordered Lazenby to visit Ricketts in jail to discuss his case at length by June 19, the date of his next pretrial hearing.
Though Ricketts repeatedly, and unsuccessfully, appealed his sentence to higher courts, Lazenby and her client believe that the Florida Legislature in 2014 brought the state’s juvenile sentencing guidelines into alignment with the U.S. Supreme Court’s juvenile sentencing guidelines.
Among the juvenile sentencing rights: A sentence review after 20 years to see if the inmate is no longer a danger to the community.