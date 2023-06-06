Prosecutors fight lower sentence for Ricketts

Gary Ricketts will have to wait for a bit longer to see if he gets a lower sentence.

 JOHN GUERRRA/STAFF

Gary Ricketts wanted to get a new sentence Friday, but he’ll have to wait until his lawyer gets some more professional advice.

Ricketts, who received a 40-year sentence for shooting a man he robbed, wants to have the sentence reduced because he was unfairly designated a “menace to society.” Ricketts was 17 years, 11 months old at the time of the crime, which meant he was to be technically sentenced as a juvenile.

